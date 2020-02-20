How Celine Dion Responds To Critics Calling Her Too Thin

By Hugh Scott |

Celine Dion is often criticized for being “too thin.” It’s been a barb that’s been thrown at the star by the tabloids for years. Dion has responded to the attacks with a simple message. There is nothing wrong with her body.

“Scary Skinny! Celine Dion ‘Struggling To Keep Going’ After Extreme Weight Loss,” wrote RadarOnline in 2016. It was less than a year after the death of Dion’s husband, René Angélil, and the “My Heart Will Go On” singer was back on stage and wowing audiences. It was really a moment of triumph for the singer, having to overcome not only Angélil’s death but the passing of her brother just days after her husband.

Celine Dion struck back at the haters

The tabloids haven’t let up, and recently, in an interview with ET, Celine Dion answered her critics. “What is wrong with my body?” she asked, flexing her bicep. “When I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat, you’re younger, but I’ve always been very thin.” Still, the singer implies that she takes criticism in stride. “If you don’t want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place,” she says, acknowledging that certain media will take shots at celebrities no matter what.

In an earlier inter with CNN, Dion addressed the same subject. She told the outlet, “If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it.” She said it was about what she wanted, not what others think about her physique. Dion continued, “I’m doing this for me, I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.” She fires off a final shot, by saying, “If you like it, I’ll be there, If you don’t, leave me alone.”

The singer is very busy these days

2019 and 2020 have been huge years for the French-Canadian Dion. In January, Celine Dion released her first English-language album since Angélil’s death, appropriately called Courage. She’s also been on tour supporting the album since late last summer, a tour that extends well into 2020. That doesn’t mean the tabloids have backed off, of course.

The tabloids keep at it

Around the same time as the ET interview, Dion canceled four concerts due to throat issues. The gossip media, never missing an opportunity to invent a dramatic story, pounced. The Globe published a phony report alleging that Celine Dion was having a “titanic breakdown” and health crisis. The unreliable outlet quoted what it called “pals” as saying Dion has been, “burning the candle at both ends with flirty calls with rapper Drake and heavy nightclubbing with gay backup dancer Pepe Muñoz.”

Of course, there were also false claims made about Dion’s weight as well. The tabloid’s so-called source said, “She’s scarily thin and barely eats. Many fear she’s going to come to a crashing halt.” None of the allegations were true, as Gossip Cop reported at the time. After vocal rest, Dion was back on tour, and she is still on tour now. There has been no breakdown, even though she tragically lost her mother last month. The show, like her heart, has gone on.