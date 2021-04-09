Celine Dion ‘Fattening Up’ To Healthy Weight?

Celine Dion just celebrated her 53rd birthday. Good for her! To mark the occasion, she of course had some birthday cake.

One tabloid says she’s trying to fatten herself up after years of being too thin. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Celine Fattens Up For Healthy Return’

According to the National Enquirer, Celine Dion is trying to get her health back after looking like, as an insider puts it, a “walking skeleton” for years. Dion is making healthier choices during the pandemic to beef her body up. A tipster says “Celine is a new woman and she’s totally turned things around.”

According to the report, Dion’s health and weight deteriorated after losing her husband, Rene Angelil, in 2016. A source says “her diet was terrible… she ate little more than a piece of fruit and a couple of crackers to get her through the day.” Her lowest weight was 96 pounds, but a source says “now she looks 15 to 20 pounds heavier and seems in good spirits.”

Tropes Abound

Just because Dion was photographed eating is not justification for a crummy story like this. Gossip Cop has already busted many stories about Dion’s alleged health crisis. The “My Heart Will Go On” star has always had a trim figure. She’s shared photos on Instagram from 1990 where she appears to have about the same weight as she does now.

Can’t Read Scales

Furthermore, it’s impossible for the Enquirer to know if Dion’s weight was really 96 pounds. It’s just too specific of a figure to be true unless it weighed her themselves. It simply wanted to sound more authoritative than 100 pounds, so it went a little lower.

This tabloid constantly attacks Angelina Jolie over her weight using the exact same language. It’s called her “skeletal,” and said she was down exactly 99 pounds. You shouldn’t believe a word in this story, as the tabloid is just filling in blanks like a Mad Lib.

We also want to point out that Dion does not need to “fatten up” to go on tour. The tabloid makes it sounds like her weight went off the rails in 2016, but she didn’t end her vegas residency until 2019. This insulting rhetoric has no basis in reality, so Gossip Cop is debunking the story.

More Tall Tales

The Enquirer loves using photos out of context to sell ridiculous stories. It uses the picture of Dion eating cake the same way it uses photos of Prince William drinking to make it look like he’s an alcoholic. It pulled the same stunt with photos of Daniel Craig drinking to make him look like an alcoholic.

Gossip Cop busted its story about Dion returning to Las Vegas as well, as she has a world tour planned and COVID-19 made that momentarily impossible. The tabloid attacked Dion’s body in 2018 when it made up a plastic surgery disaster. Clearly, it has no legitimate insight into Dion’s life.

