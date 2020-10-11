Celine Dion Eyeing Return To Las Vegas?

One of the most profitable Las Vegas residencies ever was Celine Dion’s run. It was lucrative, well received, and a staple of Las Vegas for 16 years. Naturally, Las Vegas would want the star back. A tabloid reports that Dion will return to save Las Vegas to the tune of $1 million per show. Gossip Cop investigates.
The National Enquirer reports that “Sin City is begging Celine Dion to return.” The tabloid notes that the “My Heart Will Go On” singer is the only person who can save Las Vegas after the city was devastated by the pandemic. She won’t come cheap though, as sources tell the tabloid that Dion would need to make at least $1 million a performance “to woo her back.”
This story is paper-thin. Las Vegas isn’t a person and cannot do negotiations, so which venue is asking her to return? Shows take time to set up, so when would it start? Wouldn’t it still be impacted by pandemic and lockdown conditions? Las Vegas, like every single town and city in the world, is still being impacted by COVID-19, so how would Dion fix that?
Without answers to questions as simple as when and where Gossip Cop can safely say this is a bogus non-story. The whole article can be distilled down to “Las Vegas would like Celine Dion to return.” Sure, why not? She made millions for herself and Caesars Palace, but that’s simply not enough to print a whole story about.
Even if Dion had been approached by a whole city to do another residency, it couldn’t happen for at least another year. She has kept very busy since leaving Las Vegas. Dion was in the midst of the Courage World Tour when the pandemic began, but she is set to resume touring in August 2021. This makes a Las Vegas return even less likely.
The Enquirer likes to make up stories about Dion every once in a while Gossip Cop debunked their claim that Dion had been snubbed by Angelina Jolie when asked to a do a biopic. It viciously said that Dion was the victim of a plastic surgery disaster, which was both unkind and untrue. In the latter days of her residency, it claimed she was furious that fellow Vegas performer Britney Spears was earning more money than her.
None of these stories about Dion were true, just as this tall tale of a big Las Vegas return is not true. Even if she wanted to, COVID-19 would severely limit everything about a possible show. While Gossip Cop has no doubt that a Las Vegas return would prove profitable for all parties involved someday, there is no evidence that this day is coming any time soon.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.