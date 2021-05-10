Celine Dion ‘Back From Brink’ After Dangerous Weight Loss?

Her heart may go on and on, but according to a recent tabloid, Celine Dion is “back from the brink.” Is the Canadian superstar lucky to be alive after “severe” weight loss? Gossip Cop investigates.

Intense Weightloss

According to a report by Women’s Day back in mid-April Dion lost 44kg in 2019 but is now happy to be alive. A nameless insider said, “She has a fit figure and optimistic mindset” since recovering. According to the report, trouble started for the singer after ending her eight-year Las Vegas residency in 2019. That combined with training for her new 2020 World tour left the singer “overworked and undernourished” and was pushing herself “to extremes in the studio and rehearsals. She always puts herself last.”

However, the rag claimed that covid-19 gave the performer a new lease on life and “the chance to rest and focus on taking care of herself – and to sit down to three meals a day.” Gossip Cop can confirm this story is false. Dion had talked openly about her diet in interviews saying she loves hotdogs, Lebanese cuisine, and peanut butter, even breaking into song to express her love of the protein-filled snack.

Ballet and A Positive Attitude

Back in 2019 when she was first accused of wasting away for this story, Dion was very open about her body with the press. In an interview with ABC News, Dion confirmed her weight loss but maintained that she was healthy. “It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong,” While talking to People, the singer talked about how ballet kept her thin. “I do this four times a week. People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner,’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it.”

This sentiment was reflected in another 2019 interview for ET Canada when the star addressed the criticism about her body. “You can’t please everyone. Is there anything wrong about my body? I’ve always been very thin,” she said adding that the ballet “helps [her] mind, body, and soul.”

Not A New Claim

If Dion had a dollar for every time a tabloid wrote about her weight, she would double her fortune. In the last year alone Gossip Cop has busted many stories claiming Dion had a problem with her weight. From being called walking skeleton to alleging she only eats “fruit and crackers,’ these reports turn out to be baseless and weightless every time.

