Celebrity Tattoos That They Might Regret

Nicole Richie

Getting a tattoo at a young age seems like it’ll be fun and games, but sometimes they’re left regretting the permanent ink later on. That’s pretty much what happened to Nicole Richie after getting a tattoo that read “Virgin” on her wrist at the age of 16. Her thought process at the time, the former reality star explained, was that she was a Virgo, which is the astrological sign represented by the virgin. Nowadays, however, Richie doesn’t think her younger self was nearly as clever as she let on to be. “See this tattoo? It says ‘virgin,' you guys. It's embarrassing and desperate,” Richie exclaimed to E! News. Despite how embarrassing it is for her, Richie said she had no plans to alter or remove it.