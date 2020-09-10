Celebrity Tattoos That They Might Regret

As tattoos have gained popularity and become more commonplace, especially among celebrities, there have been some celebrity tattoos that have drawn more ridicule than praise. Some tattoos just didn’t stand the test of time or they were head-scratchingly weird from the beginning. Johnny Depp, Kendall Jenner, Nicole Richie, and many others have ink that they might have come to regret, though we don't know for sure, maybe they love them.
There were rumors for years that Drake and Rihanna were romantically entangled and 2016’s It couple commemorated their first date, which was at an aquarium, by getting matching tattoos.
Both Drake and Rihanna got a camo-colored shark, with Drake having his placed on his arm while Rihanna rocked her’s on her ankle. Unfortunately, the romance sizzled out by early 2017, leaving both stars with a memorable and unique piece of ink to remember the relationship by.
After hooking up with her now ex-husband, Miley Cyrus, who’s made no secret of her love of tattoos, got a special tattoo in honor of her Aussie lover, Liam Hemsworth. The pop star had a small jar of the controversial Australian spread Vegemite tattooed on the back of her arm. After the pair’s divorce, it might have seemed a bit out of place, but then Cyrus began dating another hunky Australian, musician Cody Simpson. Sadly, that relationship recently met its end, though there don’t seem to be any hard feelings between Cyrus and Simpson. Still, it must be strange to walk around with a reminder of two recent breakups, though it likely helps that the ink is positioned where Cyrus can rarely see it.
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson has a tattoo of a tic-tac-toe board on his forearm, with the X side winning. Some fans believe the tattoo is a fun symbol of a favorite childhood game, though it could also be a reference to his time on the X Factor, which ultimately resulted in his fame.
Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas were married from 1996 until they announced their divorce in 2014. Despite deciding to go their separate ways, they’ve remained incredibly friendly exes, and even appeared in a film together, Autómata, while going through the divorce proceedings. The former couple also share a daughter, which likely influenced them both to keep things as civil as possible. The marriage might not have lasted, but Griffith’s tattoo dedicated to her former husband sure has. Griffith sports a sizable shoulder tattoo of Banderas’ first name surrounded by a heart.
Before she evidently got it removed, Hayden Panettiere was the owner of a beautiful, but misspelled, tattoo that ran along her torso from her chest almost to her hip. The text was supposed to read “Live without regrets” in Italian, but there was a spelling error made it into more of an eyesore...if you happen to read Italian, that is. Apparently, Panettiere had one regret and got the tattoo removed.
Rihanna makes another appearance, this time for a solo-tattoo. The French script that runs along the pop star’s clavicle was apparently supposed to read “rebellious flower,” but unfortunately the actual translation is closer to “flower rebel.” Obviously Rihanna doesn’t mind the mistake too much since she’s still rocking it.
During her short-lived marriage to fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton, Angelina Jolie got a tattoo of her husband’s name looming over a dragon on her arm. After the two divorced, Jolie got the tattoo removed and eventually replaced it with the coordinates of where each of her six children were born.
Chris Brown has made a few questionable choices over the years, but perhaps one of his worst decisions was a tattoo the singer got inked on his neck. This tattoo was added years after Brown was accused, and eventually admitted to, beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna in an altercation that left the “Umbrella” singer with a black eye. So, with all that history, it boggles the mind why Brown decided to get a tattoo that appears to depict a woman with a black eye. It was argued that the woman in the tattoo was actually a sugar skull, which makes the ink a bit more palatable, but still. It seems to be in bad taste.
Surprisingly, Kendall Jenner has a tattoo, though it’s not exactly in a place that’s easily visible. The supermodel and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her micro tattoo during a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Jenner got the tattoo, which simply reads “meow” on her inner lip, which might be why most people wouldn’t even know it’s there.
Ryan Gosling meant to tattoo a monster hand that was dropping hearts, but he wound up with what looks like something totally different. “One of my tattoos is supposed to be a monster's hand dropping a bloody heart,” the La La Land actor confessed, “but I did it myself with a tattoo kit so it looks like a cactus.” Oh well, at least it’s a conversation starter.
Getting a tattoo at a young age seems like it’ll be fun and games, but sometimes they’re left regretting the permanent ink later on. That’s pretty much what happened to Nicole Richie after getting a tattoo that read “Virgin” on her wrist at the age of 16. Her thought process at the time, the former reality star explained, was that she was a Virgo, which is the astrological sign represented by the virgin. Nowadays, however, Richie doesn’t think her younger self was nearly as clever as she let on to be. “See this tattoo? It says ‘virgin,' you guys. It's embarrassing and desperate,” Richie exclaimed to E! News. Despite how embarrassing it is for her, Richie said she had no plans to alter or remove it.
After he married Amber Heard, Johnny Depp got a tattoo on his knuckles that read, “Slim,” which was his nickname for his new wife. The two didn’t last long and soon after their divorce, Heard accused Depp of abusing her, a claim which Depp has also echoed. Once their relationship turned from sweet to sour, Depp altered the tattoo so it read, “Scum” instead. The relationship between Depp and his ex-wife seems to get a little worse every day.