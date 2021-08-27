Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

The Saweetie Meal at McDonald's Celebrities Every Celebrity Who Has Endorsed A McDonald’s Meal

Celebrities are no strangers to endorsement deals. From sneakers to shampoo, big-name stars have been earning big bucks to hawk brands for decades. Recently, there’s been an uptick of celebs lending their names to fast food chains, a trend that was big back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. McDonald’s celebrity meals are once again a […]

 by Jane Andrews
Jennifer Lopez gazes up at Ben Affleck, in a dark suit, on the red carpet News Ben Affleck Shopping Engagement Rings For Jennifer Lopez? Here’s The Story Behind His Trip To Tiffany’s

Ben Affleck was recently spotted browsing engagement rings, and it did not go unnoticed. Was the Gigli star really looking to put a ring on Jennifer Lopez’s finger? Here’s what we found. Ben Affleck’s Conspicuous Tiffany’s Trip In photos that spread like wildfire, Ben Affleck was seen at a Tiffany’s last Monday browsing some engagement […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Kelly Clarkson smiling in a black dress Celebrities Kelly Clarkson Struggling More Than Ever Amid Nasty Divorce?

Is Kelly Clarkson on an intense downward spiral as she battles her divorce? According to one tabloid, The Voice coach is desperately searching for any cure she can find to help manage her emotions. Gossip Cop investigates the report.  Traumatized By Her Divorce?  A recent publication from the Globe reports that Clarkson is struggling more […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
Women's feet in a bathtub Lifestyle Do Baths Really Get You Clean? The Interesting Answer May Surprise You

Baths are great, but are you just bathing in your own filth? We did the research for you, and the answer is surprising.

by Dana Hopkins
Celebrities

Every Celebrity Who Has Endorsed A McDonald’s Meal

J
Jane Andrews
7:15 pm, August 26, 2021
The Saweetie Meal at McDonald's
(TYangMD / Shutterstock.com)

Celebrities are no strangers to endorsement deals. From sneakers to shampoo, big-name stars have been earning big bucks to hawk brands for decades. Recently, there’s been an uptick of celebs lending their names to fast food chains, a trend that was big back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. McDonald’s celebrity meals are once again a thing, with everyone from Travis Scott to BTS getting in on the action. Here’s a look at some of the high-profile entertainers who’ve endorsed meals for the Golden Arches over the years.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan playing for the Chicago Bulls in 1995
(JOHN RUTHROFF / AFP via Getty Images)

In 1992, NBA legend Michael Jordan became the first celebrity to have a McDonald’s meal created in his honor. Called “The McJordan Special,” the value meal consisted of a quarter pounder with bacon and barbecue sauce, plus fries and a soft drink. The meal was only available in Chicago-area McDonald’s franchises for a limited time, making it hard for most of America to get their hands on. In fact, according to ESPN, it was so exclusive that an old bottle of the special BBQ sauce used to make the burger sold on eBay for close to $10,000 in 2012.

LeBron James

LeBron James wearing a suit and smiling
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

While LeBron James never had a meal named after him, the NBA superstar served as a McDonald’s spokesperson for more than a decade. After being tapped by the fast food chain in 2010, he starred in a slew of commercials over the years, including an ad for the restaurant’s Bacon Clubhouse sandwich. He also launched his own McDonald’s-exclusive Sprite flavor called “Spite 6 Mix” in 2014— an orange-cherry flavored soda with a custom bottle featuring his jersey name and number.

But in 2015, James decided not to renew his very lucrative contract with the fast food giant. In a 2017 episode of the podcast Kneading Dough (as reported by Forbes), the hoopster revealed that he walked away from the deal with McDonald’s so he could turn his attention to Blade Pizza, a pizza chain he began investing in in 2012.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott eating French fries outside a McDonald's for the launch of the Travis Scott Meal
(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Travis Scott had a burger named in his honor, the “Travis Scott Burger,” in September of 2020 — a Quarter Pounder topped with two slices of cheese and applewood smoked bacon. You could also get the “Travis Scott Meal,” which included the burger along with fries and a soft drink. According to Forbes, the burger and value meal were so popular that fast food giant had to deal with supply shortages of Quarter Pounder ingredients during its promotion. Forbes also reported that the “Antidote” rapper earned an estimated $20 million for deal —$5 million for the basic endorsement and another $15 million for merchandise sales.

J Balvin

J Balvin at Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Following the enormous success of the “Travis Scott Meal,” a new McDonald’s celebrity meal was created for Colombian singing sensation J Balvin. Released in October of 2020, the meal consisted of Balvin’s favorite MickeyD menu items — a Big Mac, French fries, and an Oreo McFlurry. While the “Safari” singer’s meal was not as big a blowout as Travis Scott’s, it did prompt McDonald’s to collaborate with the singer on a line of merch that was to include a McFlurry bucket hat and a pair of Big Mac slippers. Unfortunately, McDonald’s was forced to cancel production of the items in January 2021 due to “production challenges,” according to Business Insider.

BTS

BTS at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in 2019
(Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro / Shutterstock.com)

In May of 2021, McDonald’s released its next celebrity meal collaboration with K-pop boy band BTS. Featuring a 10-piece McNuggets, French fries, and a medium Coke, the “BTS Meal” also came with limited-time sweet chili and Cajun sauces hand-picked by band.

Unsurprisingly, the McDonald’s celebrity meal was a massive success around the world. But not everyone was happy about the endorsement deal. According to Newsweek, the Asia branch of animal rights group PETA slammed BTS for teaming up with the fast food chain. “Partnering with McDonald’s on the BTS Meal shows that BTS doesn’t care about chickens who suffer and have their throats slit for McNuggets. Promote love, not cruelty,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post.

Saweetie

Saweetie posing on the red carpet at the premiere of 'Bad Boys For Life' in January 2020

Rapper Saweetie is the latest big-time celeb to score a major McDonald’s endorsement deal. She’s also the first woman to lend her name to a McDonald’s celebrity meal. “It was an all-star team before me … and I’m the first woman,” the “Best Friend” rapper said. “So hopefully that inspires women to be the first of whatever they can be. You know, it’s hard to be the first of something these days. The fact that I’m the first woman that’s a part of the McDonald’s campaign. That’s just … it’s an honor.

The “Saweetie Meal,” which was just released this month, includes a Big Mac, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries, and a Sprite, plus Tangy BBQ and special-edition Saweetie ‘N Sour Sauces. The rapper says she put the meal together based on her favorite McDonald’s treats. “I think I’ve never been a salad orderer,” she admitted. “I wanted everything that I loved on it. I love the Big Mac. I love the fries. I love the McNugget.”

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.