Celebrities Who Have Died So Far In 2020

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

A little over a week later came the devastating news that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Gigi) Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26th. Seven other people on the aircraft, including the pilot, also lost their lives. Though the exact cause of the crash is unknown, it is generally assumed that the pilot was experiencing visibility issues due to fog in the area and was flying too low. The nation was understandably shocked and grieved by the loss of so many lives, especially because several of the passengers were Gigi’s basketball teammates or those teammates’ parents. While most media outlets went out of their way to be respectful towards the memory of the people who lost their lives that day, some tabloids tried their best to exploit a grieving family to make a quick buck.