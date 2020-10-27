Celebrities Who Got Pregnant During Quarantine

Not to be left in the dust by their Vanderpump Rules castmates, newlyweds Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced that they're expecting a baby boy in April 2021. "We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" Cartwright told People in September. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."