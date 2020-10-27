Celebrities Who Got Pregnant During Quarantine

Celebrities are announcing their pregnancies in droves these days—every day seems to bring another picture of a baby bump on social media. Could it be one of the few bright spots of Covid? 2020 has certainly given all of us enough spare time to spend with our partners, and stars are apparently making the most of it. Check out which ones are joining the rapidly growing pandemic parents' club.
Younger star Hilary Duff announced her pregnancy via social media. In a video posted on Instagram, husband Matthew Koma is seen rubbing her growing belly. "We are growing!!! Mostly me..." she quipped in the caption. Duff is already a mom to a 2-year-old daughter, Banks, with Koma and an 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Smash actress Katharine McPhee and her husband, music producer David Foster, married last year, so it's no surprise that the couple went straight to work on expanding the family. While this is the first child for 36-year-old McPhee, Foster, 70, is already a dad to five adult daughters from previous relationships.
At the end of August, American Horror Story star Emma Roberts posted a series of Instagram pics where she's holding her baby bump and posing with her boyfriend, actor Garrett Hedlund. "Me...and my two favorite guys ????????" read the caption. Among the many fans to congratulate her? Her aunt, actress Julia Roberts, who chimed in to say, "Love you."
Perhaps something is in the water on the set of Vanderpump Rules. Shortly after former cast member Stassi Schroeder was booted from the show, news of her pregnancy was leaked. Then, in September on an episode of the Give Them Lala ... with Randall podcast, Lala Kent announced that she was expecting with then-fiance (and now husband) Randall Emmett. A scene from her gender reveal party was posted a few weeks later, with a skydiver deploying a pink parachute to tell the world it's a girl.
Not to be left in the dust by their Vanderpump Rules castmates, newlyweds Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced that they're expecting a baby boy in April 2021. "We had been trying for around five months and we just can't wait to grow our family. I had the ovulation sticks and all the apps... we were ready to go!" Cartwright told People in September. "I woke up super early to go to the restroom and just had a feeling I should take a test and it was positive!! I cried, I laughed, we were just so happy!! Then I took three more tests and cried some more."
More than one Game of Thrones star is giving us baby fever these days. First, Sophie Turner welcomed her daughter Willa with husband Joe Jonas in July. Now, Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child. In a recent issue of the UK magazine MAKE, Leslie showed off her bump in a floor-length Stella McCartney gown. The pair isn't active on social media, so the world will have to wait a while before learning the gender, name, or any other juicy details.
In September, singer and This is Us star Mandy Moore announced on Instagram that she's expecting a boy with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 ????," Moore writes in the caption. This will be Moore's first child with her second spouse, who she married in 2018 following a 2016 divorce from singer Ryan Adams.
Emily Ratajkowski just announced her pregnancy in the most fashionable way you can imagine: a digital Vogue cover. Caressing her baby bump and flashing a smile, the model pairs some stunning visuals with a thoughtful personal essay about the experience. She also makes a progressive argument against gender reveals.
In mid-September, High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale shared a series of photos announcing the coming of her first child. But perhaps "announce" is a misleading word; the pics were presented without caption. Tisdale is expecting with her husband, composer Christopher French, whom she married in a secret 2014 ceremony. Co-star Vanessa Hudgens immediately commented, telling her gal pal that the shots were "Just the freaking cutest."
On September 29, Brittany Matthews revealed that she's expecting with her fiancé, NFL star/Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The high school sweethearts were engaged earlier in the month, and the two are taking the nontraditional order of milestones in stride. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding??" she captions for posterity.