10 Celebrities That You Didn’t Know Had An OnlyFans Account

More and more celebs are joining the subscription-based OnlyFans platform to provide exclusive (and often NSFW) content to their adoring fans. Of course, these stars are also making bank by offering up their digital extras. Subscription prices range from $4.99 to $49.99 a month (with a minimum tip amount of $5), and creators receive 80% of the earnings they bring in. So it’s a pretty lucrative prospect for any well-known individual looking to make some extra cash.

Primarily, OnlyFans was used by sex workers when it first launched in 2016, but mainstream celebrities are becoming more prominent on the platform. In fact, there are currently some pretty big stars on there right now — and some of them may surprise you!

Bella Thorne

(Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com)

Bella Thorne has become one of the most popular celebrities on OnlyFans. In the first 24 hours after activating her account, the 23-year-old actress and influencer earned a record-breaking $1 million in revenue. Since then, she’s continued to rake in major money and says that the website is her favorite social media platform. “OnlyFans is the first platform where I can fully control my image; without censorship, without judgement, and without being bullied online for being me,” she told Paper in 2020.

But not everyone was happy with Thorne’s OnlyFan’s earning power. The actress faced major backlash from sex workers, who did not appreciate how her presence impacted the platform. Aussie Rachel, a sex worker and OnlyFans creator, told Rolling Stone, “To witness a celebrity gentrifying a platform and making obscene amounts of money without acknowledging the plight of sex workers is truly a slap in the face.”

But the controversy hasn’t made Bella Thorne’s page any less profitable. Currently, a subscription runs $20 a month.

Jordyn Woods

Best known for being Kylie Jenner’s BFF (and allegedly hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy), Jordyn Woods joined OnlyFans in October of 2020. Though it was just a few months after Bella Thorne’s big payday made the news, Woods said she was not joining the platform solely for profit.

“[I’m] not coming on there to take away from anything that [sex workers or anyone on the platform] already built,” she told Complex. “I just felt like the bigger picture is that it can be a space for people to be on there, to not be judged, and to be authentic to ourselves.”

Originally priced at $20 a month, Woods’ OnlyFans account is currently free to follow. Her page features mostly photos. “We’re creating art on here; we’re not posting just random selfies,” the model explained when she launched the page. “There’s going to be really edgy, iconic photos of me on there, and it felt like OnlyFans was the right platform to launch this project because it’s completely different than anything that I’ve ever done.”

Bhad Bhabie

Rapper Bhad Bhabie joined OnlyFans in March of 2021, just days after turning 18. Like Thorne, she broke revenue records, claiming earnings of more than a million dollars after just six hours. Her account also sparked a heated debate on social media as to whether the minimum age to join OnlyFans should be raised to 21.

Bhabie’s page promises exclusive photos and videos, as well as DM access, for $23.99 a month.

Tyga

Tyga is using OnlyFans in more ways than one. In addition to a lucrative page that has earned him millions, the 31-year-old rapper has started his own OnlyFans management company. Called TooRaww, the agency helps aspiring models cement their success on the platform.

When Tyga launched his page last summer, many fans believed it was to capitalize on nude photos of him that had leaked on Twitter. If you want to access his pics and videos, it will run you $20 a month.

Tyler Posey

Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey ventured onto OnlyFans because he liked the freedom it promised. “I’m nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting,” he said in a chat with ex-girlfriend and fellow OnlyFans creator Bella Thorne. He also used the platform to come out as sexually fluid.

Unfortunately, Posey now says he finds the experience to be less fun than he expected. “OnlyFans is bizarre. It’s really, sort of mentally draining,” he told E! earlier this year. “You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I’m trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out ’cause I don’t want it to just be porn, you know?”

To see the “artistic” content he’s struggling to produce, you’ll have to pay $14.99 a month.

Cardi B

Perhaps one of the most well-known stars on OnlyFans, Cardi B launched her page last summer. When she announced that she was joining the subscription site, the “WAP” rapper told her followers she would use it to post Q&As, livestreams, and other personal content — but no nudes! She also said she would listen to fans and try her best to give them what they wanted to see.

The cool thing about Cardi’s page is that it’s surprisingly affordable — just $4.99 a month. The rapper lowered the price last year, Tweeting: “Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week.”

Blac Chyna

Unlike Cardi B, Blac Chyna doesn’t seem concerned about the cost of her premium content. In addition to OnlyFans, People reported that she was charging $950 for a FaceTime call and $250 for a follow back on Instagram.

In an announcement she made through her attorney, Chyna indicated that she needed the money. “Chyna’s quarantine-related creativity is also born out of economic necessity,” her lawyer said. “Despite many false media reports to the contrary, Chyna receives no child support from either Rob Kardashian or Tyga for her two beautiful children.”

According to reports, Chyna banks $20 million a month for her OnlyFans content. Luckily for her budget-conscious followers, her subscription cost is currently $19.99 a month.

Amber Rose

For Amber Rose, hopping on the OnlyFans bandwagon has been an awesome experience. “I’m really excited about my OnlyFans,” she said in an October 2020 podcast interview.”I was a stripper for a long time and I feel like it’s like a digital strip club, like it’s just fun for me. I feel like I’m going back to my roots.”

The 37-year-old model posts sexy pictures and videos on her page— and also offers DMs — for a $5 a month subscription fee. But keep an eye on her account and you may get lucky — last year she delighted fans by making the page free to access for one day.

Aaron Carter

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

If you’re looking for racy celebrity pics, you may want to subscribe to Aaron Carter’s OnlyFans page. In his bio, he describes it as “Exclusive Nsfw Content.” This isn’t all that surprising considering the fact that the 33-year-old singer got pretty down and dirty last year on a CamSoda livestream.

According to Carter, he earned $825,000 on the platform in 2020. While that’s much less than many of his fellow celebrity creators, it’s still a nice chunk of change! Currently, you’ll have to fork over $20 a month if you want access to Carter’s racy content.

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau has been on OnlyFans for almost a year. Like Carter, the 22-year-old YouTuber provides content that’s super sexy. In fact, on her bio, she described her page as “the only place I’m allowed to be naked and crazy.”

Mongeau’s OnlyFans operates on a pay-per-view model. It’s free to subscribe to her page. But to unlock more of the risqué content, you’ll have to pay anywhere from $5 – $35.