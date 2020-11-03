Our Favorite Celeb-Inspired Holiday Gifts for 2020

If you are into seriously cool timepieces for men or women, check out the Southern California made (and celeb loved) brand Nixon. This past year they collaborated with heavy metal legends, Metallica, for a sleek, headbanging, and inspired collection.
Better than your average toothbrush, celebs including Chrissy Teigen love the BURST for its powerful sonic technology that deeply cleans hard to reach areas. With 3 brush modes, tapered charcoal-infused bristles that remove surface stains, and one of the most powerful brush motors out there, it's no wonder Chrissy credits this brush for her pearly white smile.
Let's face it, celebs know how to accessorize better than the rest of us, and a slick pair of Prive Revaux shades is the perfect compliment to any outfit. Jamie Foxx, Ashley Benson, and other celebs were actively involved in the design and launch of Prive Revaux eyewear, and now we can all shop their exclusive collections for the holidays.
We're all embracing a little extra self care these days, which is why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez partnered with Hims & Hers to promote their high quality skin and hair products. JLo and A-Rod love that Hims & Hers products feature high quality ingredients at affordable prices that are focused on keeping you healthy and informed about your body.
For the competitor missing the action, The Skills has created the premier platform for sports education, with a variety of online courses taught by some of the world's greatest athletes. They offer a wide range of training, including courses on swimming taught by Michael Phelps, snowboarding taught by Shaun White, and volleyball taught by Kerri Walsh Jennings. Your little athlete will be so entertained by the engaging lessons they'll forget it's educational!
Dustin Johnson endorses this putting mat that has become a favorite training aid among hundreds of Tour Pros. Great at home or in-office, easy to store, and guarantees lowering a golf score after only a few short minutes of practice. Use promo code GATEWAY15 for an extra 15% off!
This shirt has somewhat of a cult following, and for good reason. Ryan Gosling has been spotted wearing this among other hunky stars, and while we can't guarantee your dude will wear it as flawlessly, it's worth a try?
Giuliana Rancic and countless other celebs love Summersalt's fashionable and functional swimsuits, and now you can bring those same vibes indoors with Summersalt's winter-ready loungewear collections. Crafted from luxe, cozy fabrics, Summersalt loungewear is super comfortable, fits great, and looks effortlessly chic.
Reese Witherspoon is known for her chic, timeless style and her clothing line Draper James helps anyone achieve the same look. Feminine details and prints lend a touch of Southern charm to each piece. We once waited in a long line to get into her Nashville Draper James location, and it was so worth it.
Channel Rhianna's fierce and fun style with Fenty, her exclusive line of beauty products. Fenty is focused on inclusivity for all skin types and tones, and women love how easy it is to find the perfect match thanks to their shade finder quiz. The products are lightweight and made to be layered to achieve the perfect look every time.
Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Amber Rose and other celebs love all of the goodies that arrive in the seasonal FabFitFun box. Each curated box contains a selection of full-size products spanning fitness, beauty, fashion, and tech. Members also benefit from other perks including access to FabFitFun's streaming service with on-demand content, members-only deals and shopping opportunities, and more!
Celeb investors The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato are backers of this gift for the ultimate coffee lover! This travel mug keeps beverages hot at a specified temperature with a 3-hour battery life so you can enjoy your coffee or tea all morning long.