CBS Hired Nate Burleson In ‘Last-Ditch Bid’ To Keep Gayle King From Quitting?

Did Gayle King demand CBS This Morning to get former football star Nate Burleson on the show? One tabloid claims it was King’s “last stand.” Gossip Cop investigates.

Gayle King ‘Scores’ Nate Burleson?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Gayle King wanted to shake things up big time and add some sex appeal to CBS This Morning. It was recently reported that former NFL player Nate Burleson would take over for newsman Anthony Mason, and according to the tabloid, it was all part of King’s big plan. “TV is a visual medium and while Anthony may be a great journalist, Gayle wanted a hot guy to make the show sexier!” an inside source dishes.

The magazine notes that King became the face of CBS This Morning after Charlie Rose was kicked from the program amid allegations of sexual misconduct. According to the insider, CBS put all their eggs in King’s basket. “Producers went all in on Gayle, but it hasn’t paid off and Anthony was a sacrificial lamb,” the snitch reveals. “Anthony is a brilliant newsman, but he ain’t sexy. And Gayle loves Nate!”

The tabloid insists that no matter what King does, she isn’t bringing in the ratings. But she allegedly plans to change that by shifting gears to focus more on celebrity gossip. “Gayle believes people don’t want to start the day with depressing news and thinks it’s the way to save the show,” the insider explains. But the source admits it may all be in vain, and King’s ratings may never go up. “If things don’t turn around soon,” the tipster confides, “they’re likely to start over without her.”

Gayle King ‘Makes All The Calls’ On ‘CBS This Morning’?

So, is it true Gayle King put her career on the line to get Nate Burleson on the show? Of course not. While King is well-liked and surely valued on CBS This Morning, we seriously doubt she’s making major casting decisions. According to a piece by Variety on Burleson’s addition to the show, the decision was made by CBS News’ new senior executives Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon.

And Burleson is hardly a newbie at CBS. He’s been an analyst for some time now at CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today,” and made regular appearances at the company’s sister kids network, Nickelodeon. We’re sure he got this new job because he’s qualified for it, not because he’s bringing any kind of “sex appeal” to the show.

And as far as a shift to fluff pieces goes, CBS executive producer Shawna Thomas dismissed the rumors back in May. When asked if CBS This Morning was getting soft, Thomas said, “We have longer, more in-depth pieces” than other networks, adding, “I am unwilling to sacrifice that king of storytelling” because “it is still our differentiator. This isn’t a knock on cooking segments by any means. They have their place. It’s just not necessarily us.”

The Tabloid On Quitting Stories

But this isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has been wrong about staff change-ups on TV programs. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Scarlett Johansson was trying to get Colin Jost to quit Saturday Night Live. Then the magazine reported Whoopi Goldberg was leaving The View. The tabloid even claimed that Steve Harvey was quitting show business. Regardless of whether it’s news or game shows, it’s clear the Enquirer has no insight into what’s happening behind the scenes of these programs.