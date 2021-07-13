‘Catty’ Kourtney Kardashian Using Travis Barker PDA To ‘Get Even’ With ‘Loveless’ Kim Kardashian?

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were known to have a rocky relationship on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, one tabloid is claiming Kourtney is using her relationship with Travis Barker to show up her sister. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kourtney Steals Kim’s ‘Ultimate Sex Symbol’ Title?

Kim’s reign as Kardashian queen bee might be coming to an end. With the drama of her divorce from Kanye West, her main source of publicity these days, the Globe is claiming Kourtney’s new and prospering relationship with the Blink 182 drummer is overtaking the spotlight. “Kourtney’s getting compliments left and right for how sexy and confident she looks right now,” an insider told the outlet. “It’s the first time in her life she’s thought of herself as being on par with Kim in that area.”

The outlet’s source alleges that “Kim used to love taunting Khloé and Kourtney that she was the family’s ultimate sex symbol and they were the homely sisters. There’s always been a lot of competition between the girls to look as hot as possible.” The insider suggests momager Kris Jenner is to blame for the rabid competition between the sisters. “Kourtney never appreciated being shoved to the sidelines while Kim showed off her assets in one photo shoot after another – most of which she staged herself!”

The source closed out the article by claiming Barker was fanning the flame between the eldest two Kardashians. “Travis is telling Kourt she’s ten times hotter than Kim and to embrace it and she is. She’s just getting started, but it’s getting on Kim’s nerves how over-the-top she is about it.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

While there’s always been some competition between the two sisters, they’ve always shown up for one another at the end of the day. The notion that they’d ruin their relationship over a “who’s hotter” contest is absurd, even for them. Four days ago, Kim posted a series of Instagram photos celebrating Kourtney’s daughter Penelope for her birthday. The 9-year-old’s mom was included in a few pics and even did the same for Kim’s daughter, North, last month. The sisters support each other’s kids and are working together on their Hulu projects. This story is most likely made-up fodder.

Gossip Cop has busted a number of absurd stories from the Globe concerning the Kardashians over the years. At one point, Kim allegedly insured her butt for $100 million. Another article claimed the SKIMS designer was caught in the middle of a “war” between her mother and then-husband Kanye West. In 2018, the outlet said Kourtney was headed for rehab after a bad breakup. With each headline more ridiculous than the next, Gossip Cop is sure the outlet will make up a new outlandish rumor soon to join the others.

