Celebrities

Catherine Zeta-Jones Worried About Michael Douglas’ Memory Lapses?

A
Ariel Gordon
11:00 am, April 13, 2021
Michael Douglas in a blue suit with Catherine Zeta Jones in a red dress
(Sam Aronov/Shutterstock.com)

Is Catherine Zeta-Jones fretting over Michael Douglas‘ poor health? That’s the story one tabloid is telling. Gossip Cop looks into the claims.

Is Michael Douglas ‘Showing His Age’?

According to a recent National Enquirer report, Michael Douglas has been struggling with his short-term memory. The article insists his wife of 20 years, Catherine Zeta-Jones, has been worried for her husband’s health. According to the piece, Douglas has beaten stage 4 oral cancer, but the rounds of chemotherapy and radiation “have left him a shell of his former self.”

The article refers back to an interview Douglas had with AARP where Douglass confessed, “I have been shocked by the reduction of my stamina– and my long-term memory is fine, but my short-term memory is not.” Additionally, the tabloid claims the recent death of Douglas’ father has had a strong effect on him. According to the publication’s insider, “Michael hasn’t been the same since his dad, Kirk, died. There’s still a growing worry that he’s rapidly deteriorating physically.”

The recent change in Douglas’ wellbeing has reportedly been hard on Zeta-Jones. The insider spills to the tabloid that Zeta-Jones has “noticed he’s not as full of life and energetic as he used to be, and it give her anxiety.” The source went on about Zeta-Jones’ concerns, claiming “she always knew that their age difference would mean her taking care of him one day– but she didn’t expect it to be so soon.”

Douglas Isn’t In Poor Health

So, is it true that Zeta-Jones is in distress over Douglas’ health? With what we know, it doesn’t seem likely. Douglas is 76 years old and has had his share of bad health and family stress, but there’s nothing to suggest the actor’s health is currently in crisis. It’s true that he did beat oral cancer, but according to the Oral Cancer Foundation, “Michael is now cancer-free and in good health.” Despite the article’s claims, chemotherapy and radiation have not “left him a shell of his former self,” as the tabloid insists.

Furthermore, the quote the article uses from Douglas’ interview with AARP ignores some important context. In the full interview, Douglas remarked on his memory when he was asked how age is affecting him. But, in the full quote, Douglas accredits his lack of stamina to the increase in “couch potato–ing” he’s been doing since COVID-19 has him staying home.

In the very same interview, he said he has no plans to stop working any time soon since “work keeps you going, keeps you sharp.” Clearly, Douglas’ remarks in their full context are much more about general age and a lack of activity than any impending health crisis. Likely, the tabloid’s “insider” was entirely made up or sorely misguided.

Celebrity Health Rumors

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has been wrong about a celebrity’s health. Not long ago, the tabloid claimed Portia de Rossi was relapsing over her wife’s scandals. Gossip Cop quickly found that there was no truth to the claim. Recently, the publication also claimed Ozzy Osbourne was “rocking himself to the grave,” which was a totally baseless claim.

