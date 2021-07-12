Gossip Cop

News

Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Flexibility In Barely There Swimsuit At Age 51

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a black dress against a red and white background
(Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks better than ever at 51-years-old and she’s got moves that a woman half her age would be envious of. The award-winning actress has been enjoying a nautical vacation with her husband Michael Douglas and took some time out to take a video of herself working on her flexibility with some quick yoga poses. Zeta-Jones showed off almost every inch of herself thanks to the sexy, black swimsuit she wore in lieu of traditional yoga attire. 

Yoga On A Yacht Suits Catherine Zeta-Jones Perfectly

Just because she’s on vacation doesn’t mean that Catherine Zeta-Jones is taking a break from her fitness routine. The 51-year-old mother of two has been living the yacht life with her husband of 21 years Michael Douglas and took some time out of her busy schedule of swimming in crystal clear, blue waters to show off her flexibility. 

The fit and toned actress did so wearing a very skimpy one-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The halter-style suit left Zeta-Jones’ back and a good deal of her sides almost totally exposed. The entire length of her legs was also visible thanks to the high cut of the swimsuit as well as the unintentionally provocative poses Zeta-Jones worked through. 

First up was the plank position, which featured her hands firmly planted on a luxurious-looking red towel while her legs stretched out behind her. This pose nearly exposed Zeta-Jones’ breast, and definitely showed off her legs to a very flattering degree. Next, she walked her feet forward while her arms remained where they were so she could get into the forward fold position with her head hanging between her arms with her butt high in the air. 

Check Out The Front Of Zeta-Jones’ Daring Swimsuit

She then clasped her hands behind her ankles and flexed her knees, swaying back and forth to a rhythm only she could hear. Afterward, she balanced once again her hands and walked her feet back into a plank position before starting the process all over again. When Zeta-Jones finally stood up, bringing the quick session to a close, we got a good look at the front of her suit, which had previously been hidden by her long, dark hair. 

The plunging neckline could barely contain her. That might be why there was so much of her side-boob on display while she worked through her poses. We’ve got to believe there was some tape involved to keep her chest within the confines of her suit, otherwise, they’d be out and bouncing all around. Not that we would mind, per se, but that sort of thing would definitely get her video pulled from Instagram due to the anti-nudity policies. Thankfully everything stayed put since we’d have missed out on this choice content.

