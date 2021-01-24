Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Marriage Getting 'Fresh Start' After 'Rough Year'?

It’s safe to say that no one really had a good 2020. One tabloid insists that Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones's marriage is now doing better after the two had a horrid year. But, were they ever having problems? Gossip Cop investigates the story.
According to OK! Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are looking forward to their “fresh start” in their marriage. The tabloid suggests that since she landed a role on the Fox series, Prodigal Son, Zeta-Jones is in “good spirits." The publication claims friends of the spouses are hoping the actress’s mood will have a positive effect on her marriage with Douglas. The couple wed 20 years ago and have received a lot of publicity due to their 25 year age gap. But, a source reveals the actress is on “cloud nine” after being miserable quarantining at home while her husband filmed his hit show, The Kominsky Method.
“When Catherine's feeling depressed, it takes a toll on the relationship. But snagging that role has been a game-changer,” the source discloses. The insider adds, “She’s in a great mood, working out, and eating healthy again. This has given her a shot in the arm, and it looks like it’s given her marriage to Michael a boost as well.”
The insider notes that it bummed Zeta-Jones out to not be working over the past two years, which is understandable and could be true, but, the long-standing Hollywood couple wasn’t having problems last year. In fact, Gossip Cop busted several reports that maintained the premise they were, and none of these accounts were accurate. It sounds like the tabloid is trying to correct itself by claiming the spouses are now “in a good place.” Yet, there were never in a bad place.
Last year, the pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and Douglas reflected on the night he met his wife.
I probably made a big mistake, but I looked at her and said, 'I'm gonna be the father of your children.' And she looked at me and she said, 'I've heard a lot about you. I guess it's all true. Goodnight.' And she left. Then she left [the festival] early the next morning. I thought I had completely blown it, but I'm happy to say we [later] made contact, and the rest is history.
Douglas and Zeta-Jones did briefly separate in 2013 but quickly reconciled. It may be hard for some people to believe, but there are some successful marriages in Hollywood. The tabloids, however, may never get on track with this thinking. In 2018, OK! asserted Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas fought over their daughter’s aspirations to become a model. Recently, In Touch asserted the pair were divorcing because the actress had been miserable for years.
None of these phony reports were true, which Gossip Cop clarified at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
