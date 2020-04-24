Catherine Zeta-Jones Jealous Over Michael Douglas’ Relationship With Kathleen Turner?

EXCLUSIVE

By Laura Broman |

Is Catherine Zeta – Jones jealous of her husband Michael Douglas‘ relationship with Kathleen Turner? A tabloid this week is pushing that theory, but it’s completely false. Gossip Cop investigated the claim and can debunk it.

“Michael Douglas & Kathleen Turner Together Again!” reads the headline of a piece in this week’s National Enquirer. According to so-called “insiders” speaking to the tabloid, the former co-stars had “reignited their explosive relationship.” “These two have had their share of ups and downs over the years,” says a shady source, “but when Michael reached out to Kathleen to play his ex-wife on his series The Kominsky Method, all was forgiven, and they instantly became as close as ever!”

Zeta-Jones, Douglas’ wife of twenty years, is reportedly upset by the reunion. “Catherine knows how close Michael and Kathleen once were and she’s really uncomfortable about their rekindling the chemistry that made the a hot movie duo,” says the questionable tipster. The tabloid mentions a previous interview where Turner had said that she and Douglas had a “wild crush” on each other. “Catherine is on high alert!” the tipster finished.

Looking into this claim, Gossip Cop finds it to be a fiction. We reached out to a rep for Zeta-Jones, who is qualified to speak on her behalf, who dismissed the story as not true. The actress is not worried about her husband’s relationship with Turner. Just so we’re all on the same page here, Turner and Douglas never dated, and her role in his series The Kominsky Method lasted all of one episode.

In the 1980’s, Turner and Douglas starred in three movies together: Romancing the Stone, its sequel Jewel of the Nile, and The War of the Roses. Turner did state in a 2017 interview that she and Douglas had a “wild crush” on each other during their time as co-stars, but that nothing happened because Douglas was married (though separated) at the time. In the same interview, Turner added that “it’s probably a good thing” they never got together.

Also, the second season of The Kominsky Method, in which Turner has her guest role, came out last October. Why would this story be breaking now, likely many months after Turner was approached to be on the show? It makes no sense that Zeta-Jones would only now be upset.

It should be noted, this isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has busted a story like this from the Enquirer. Two years ago, the notoriously untrustworthy outlet claimed that Zeta-Jones was furious at the prospect of Douglas reuniting with Sharon Stone, his Basic Instinct co-star. Zeta-Jones’ spokesperson likewise wrote that story off as “ridiculous,” adding that Douglas had no collaboration planned with Stone. It’s clear that Douglas’ past leading ladies have no bearing on his current relationship with his wife.