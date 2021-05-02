Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Catherine Zeta-Jones Michael Douglas Rumors Celebrities Catherine Zeta-Jones Flirting Behind Michael Douglas’ Back On Set Of New Movie?

Is Catherine Zeta-Jones getting a little too close to her co-star, Michael Sheen? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor. Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Sheen Having An ‘On-Set Flirtfest’? According to a recent edition of Star magazine, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Sheen have become more than just co-stars. The tabloid […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the screening of "Money Monster" at the annual Celebrities George Clooney Accused Of Cheating On Amal – Here’s The Truth

The world was stunned when George Clooney decided to settle down. He and Amal Clooney will celebrate their 7th anniversary in 2021. If you believed the tabloids, however, you’d think Clooney was a serial cheater with no regard for his wife or family. These rumors are utter nonsense, for the two are still very happily […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Taylor Swift smiling in a navy romper Celebrities Taylor Swift Jealous Of Joe Alwyn Working With Emma Mackey?

Is Taylor Swift worried about Joe Alwyn working with Emma Mackey? That’s what one tabloid was claiming a few months ago. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Taylor Swift Jealous Of ‘Brunette Beauty’ Emma Mackey? Nine months ago, OK! published an article insisting that Taylor Swift is wary of boyfriend Joe Alwyn starring alongside Emma Mackey […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Screenshot of Vanna White's appearance on the Price Is Right Entertainment Before ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Vanna White Was A Contestant On Another Legendary Game Show (See How She Does!)

Vanna White has been the co-host and head letter-turner on Wheel Of Fortune for almost four decades, which is incredible to think about. It turns out, White had some game show experience before she got the role on Wheel. Three years before her debut on the show she now hosts alongside Pat Sajak, she appeared […]

 by Hugh Scott
Celebrities

Catherine Zeta-Jones Flirting Behind Michael Douglas’ Back On Set Of New Movie?

A
Ariel Gordon
9:00 pm, May 1, 2021
Catherine Zeta-Jones Michael Douglas Rumors
(Getty Images)

Is Catherine Zeta-Jones getting a little too close to her co-star, Michael Sheen? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor.

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Sheen Having An ‘On-Set Flirtfest’?

According to a recent edition of Star magazine, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Sheen have become more than just co-stars. The tabloid insists that while Zeta-Jones has been married to Michael Douglas for over 20 years, her budding flirtation with Sheen “has friends whispering.” The tabloid insinuates that Zeta-Jones and Douglas have had “some pretty serious downs” in their relationship lately, leaving room for another man to step in.

The magazine’s inside source explains that the Welsh-born actors “had never met before the series but they keep discovering how much they have in common.” The pair who met on the set of their show Prodigal Son is “having a lot of fun” shooting the series, the insider insists. Since Zeta-Jones is married, and Sheen has been in a relationship for two years, the actors’ friends worry they’re “a little too close for comfort.”

Zeta-Jones And Sheen ‘Too Close For Comfort’?

So, is Zeta-Jones and Sheen’s on-set flirtation getting out-of-hand? Absolutely not, and it’s an odd claim to say the least.

The tabloid did an awful job at actually insinuating any sort of romance between the pair. All of the pictures the publication uses are screen-caps of the co-stars from their show, proving nothing about what’s going on behind the scenes. Additionally, the tabloid’s alleged “inside source” provides little in the way of intimate details. From what we can tell, the two are co-workers, and possibly friends, but that’s all.

Furthermore, all that the tabloid uses to put the two together is that they have a lot in common. That being said, the alleged similarities between the two are flimsy at best. The source claims they’re a good fit because they’re both Welsh and close in age. That’s all the tabloid has to connect them, and that could be found very quickly with no more than a quick Google search on the two actors. Clearly, the tabloid was not really talking to anyone close to the actors.

Michael Douglas’ Alleged On-Set Flirtations

Besides, tabloids love to invent stories about on-set romances. Zeta-Jones’ husband, Michael Douglas, is a particularly popular target for these claims. Not long ago, the National Enquirer claimed Zeta-Jones was growing concerned about Douglas and Kathleen Turner’s on-set reunion. Of course, there was no truth to the story, or the other nearly identical one linking Douglas and Sharon Stone. It’s clear the tabloids like to insinuate marriage issues for Zeta-Jones and Douglas through fictional on-set flings.

More News From Gossip Cop

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Everything That Went Down With Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Feud

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Love Child?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.