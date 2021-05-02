Catherine Zeta-Jones Flirting Behind Michael Douglas’ Back On Set Of New Movie?

Is Catherine Zeta-Jones getting a little too close to her co-star, Michael Sheen? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor.

Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Sheen Having An ‘On-Set Flirtfest’?

According to a recent edition of Star magazine, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Sheen have become more than just co-stars. The tabloid insists that while Zeta-Jones has been married to Michael Douglas for over 20 years, her budding flirtation with Sheen “has friends whispering.” The tabloid insinuates that Zeta-Jones and Douglas have had “some pretty serious downs” in their relationship lately, leaving room for another man to step in.

The magazine’s inside source explains that the Welsh-born actors “had never met before the series but they keep discovering how much they have in common.” The pair who met on the set of their show Prodigal Son is “having a lot of fun” shooting the series, the insider insists. Since Zeta-Jones is married, and Sheen has been in a relationship for two years, the actors’ friends worry they’re “a little too close for comfort.”

Zeta-Jones And Sheen ‘Too Close For Comfort’?

So, is Zeta-Jones and Sheen’s on-set flirtation getting out-of-hand? Absolutely not, and it’s an odd claim to say the least.

The tabloid did an awful job at actually insinuating any sort of romance between the pair. All of the pictures the publication uses are screen-caps of the co-stars from their show, proving nothing about what’s going on behind the scenes. Additionally, the tabloid’s alleged “inside source” provides little in the way of intimate details. From what we can tell, the two are co-workers, and possibly friends, but that’s all.

Furthermore, all that the tabloid uses to put the two together is that they have a lot in common. That being said, the alleged similarities between the two are flimsy at best. The source claims they’re a good fit because they’re both Welsh and close in age. That’s all the tabloid has to connect them, and that could be found very quickly with no more than a quick Google search on the two actors. Clearly, the tabloid was not really talking to anyone close to the actors.

Michael Douglas’ Alleged On-Set Flirtations

Besides, tabloids love to invent stories about on-set romances. Zeta-Jones’ husband, Michael Douglas, is a particularly popular target for these claims. Not long ago, the National Enquirer claimed Zeta-Jones was growing concerned about Douglas and Kathleen Turner’s on-set reunion. Of course, there was no truth to the story, or the other nearly identical one linking Douglas and Sharon Stone. It’s clear the tabloids like to insinuate marriage issues for Zeta-Jones and Douglas through fictional on-set flings.

