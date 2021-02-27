Catherine Zeta-Jones Dumping ‘Self-Absorbed’ Michael Douglas?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Catherine Zeta-Jones had dumped Michael Douglas weeks after the death of his father. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story. Here’s what we uncovered.

Catherine To Michael: It’s Over!

Last February, Star reported that Catherine Zeta-Jones had told Michael Douglas that their marriage was over. The outlet claimed the actress did this immediately after the funeral of Douglas’ father, Kirk, who has passed away weeks beforehand. An insider told the magazine, “Catherine was miserable for a long time – years, even – but she kept it together for their kids’ and Kirk’s sake. Kirk’s gone, and the kids are grown, so there’s just no use pretending anymore.”

Catherine Zeta Jones Was Ready To Move On?

Gossip Cop would like to note how cruel and suspicious the story sounded. We highly doubted the actress would walk out on her husband after he had just lost his father. Still, the tabloid sketchy source further revealed that Zeta-Jones “stayed this long because she didn’t want to let Kirk down, he was so big on family and tradition. But now that her father-in-law is gone, so is her resolve not to stay in an unhappy situation.” From there, the tipster disclosed that the Entrapment actress cared for Kirk as his health declined while her husband was focused on his career.

Michael Douglas Was Too ‘Self-Absorbed’ To Care For Kirk?

We’d also like to interject that the late veteran actor also had three other sons. While the eldest child often is the one to care for a parent, we were skeptical to believe that everything was put on Zeta-Jones or that his other children didn’t help in some way. However, according to the informant, the actress wanted to “get away from Michael and his self-absorbed nonsense” and was also eager to start dating again.

“She wasn’t looking for anything serious,” the insider claimed, adding, “She wanted to have fun, buy new clothes and feel desirable again.” The source also divulged that Douglas was allegedly “blindsided” by his wife’s decisions and desperately tried to win her back.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Never Walked Out On Michael Douglas

Honestly, Gossip Cop couldn’t even believe how ridiculous and disgusting this report was. To even suggest that anyone would walk out on their spouse after the death of their parent is just distasteful. In the year that has passed since the story came out, Catherine Zeta-Jones never left Michael Douglas. At the time, we ran the story by a spokesperson for Catherine Zeta-Jones, who denied the absurd article and stated that the narrative “couldn’t be further from the truth.” The longtime spouses just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and the actress even shared a recent picture of herself giving Michael Douglas a sweet kiss on Instagram.

As for Star, Gossip Cop has corrected plenty of similar phony reports from the tabloid about the couple. In 2020, the magazine also asserted that Zeta-Jones and Douglas were trying to save their marriage after the passing of Kirk Douglas. In 2019, the publication alleged the spouses’ were divorcing amid the sexual assault allegations against Douglas. Gossip Cop busted these bogus stories. Obviously, it has no insight into the couple’s relationship.