Catherine Zeta-Jones And Micheal Douglas Fighting Over His Relationship With Kathleen Turner?

Was Catherine Zeta-Jones “uncomfortable” about Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner’s “explosive” reunion? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop checks back in on the rumors.

Michael Douglas’ Reunion With Kathleen Turner Causing Tension?

Twelve months ago, the National Enquirer reported that Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner were “together again.” According to the tabloid, the former co-stars had “reignited their explosive relationship” while Turner was guest-starring on Douglas’ show, The Kominsky Method. Of course, such an “explosive” reunion raised concerns for Douglas’ wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The tabloid’s alleged inside source explained that “Catherine knows how close Michael and Kathleen once were and she’s really uncomfortable about their rekindling the chemistry that made them a hot movie duo.” The magazine went on to reference a relatively recent interview where Turner admitted that she and Douglas had a “wild crush” on each other when they starred together in Romancing the Stone.

Of course, Gossip Cop wasn’t buying the story. Not only was the tabloid’s alleged “insider” suspicious at best, but we were able to confirm with a representative of Zeta-Jones’ that there was absolutely no truth to the story. The magazine’s accusation came out months after Turner and Douglas had worked together, making it clear the story was totally baseless.

Michael Douglas And Catherine Zeta-Jones Today

One year later, it’s clear there’s no tension between Douglas and Zeta-Jones. On the contrary, Zeta-Jones playfully teased Douglas in a recent interview with Seth Meyers. In the interview, she joyfully imitated her husband’s dance moves, making it clear the couple has fun together and their relationship wasn’t torn apart by Kathleen Turner, as the article suggests.

Additionally, Douglas and Turner reunited again for the last season of The Kominsky Method. Despite the tabloid’s previous dramas, no other reports were claiming the pair’s working relationship was causing any tension between Douglas and Zeta Jones. Clearly, the tabloid made a flimsy attempt to insinuate problems in Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ marriage of 20 years.

The Tabloid On Douglas And Zeta-Jones

Besides, it’s hard to trust the National Enquirer to report on Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ relationship. Years ago, the tabloid made a similar false claim that Douglas was getting a little too close to his old co-star, Sharon Stone. Of course, Gossip Cop debunked the claim at the time. More recently, the tabloid published an extremely misleading article claiming Douglas’ memory was failing, causing Zeta-Jones great concern. Of course, Gossip Cop clarified that Douglas is just fine and still working. Clearly, this alleged love triangle with Kathleen Turner was another fiction from the tabloid and has become no more true in the time since it was published.

