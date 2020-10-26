Catfights 'Killed KUWTK,' Family 'Can't Stand' Each Other According To New Report

What part of this article points to any tensions within the family? A recent episode of KUWTK revealed there’d been a physical altercation between Kylie and Kendall which took place when the family visited Palm Springs, Florida earlier in the spring. If these sources are close enough to supposedly know about in-fighting in the family, why not point to that particularly nasty fight between sisters as an example? Instead, the tabloid focused on the sisters’ various romantic relationships and Kylie and Kendall’s supposed “boredom” with the reality show. Even in an article about family fights, there’s zero proof of any family fights! That seems like an oversight.