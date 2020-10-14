Casting Announced For Nancy Reagan In Upcoming Ronald Reagan Biopic

According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the story, Reagan is an indie film by Soul Surfer director Sean McNamara in production with Rawhide Pictures. It explores the former president's life through the eyes of a fictional KGB agent as he tracks Reagan from his days of acting all the way up to his time in the White House. Dennis Quaid stars as Reagan and Jon Voight will play the Russian spy. As for Nancy Reagan, she will be played by Hollywood veteran Penelope Ann Miller.