‘Cash-Strapped’ Tori Spelling’s Marriage ‘Hits The Rocks’ As She ‘Bolts’ Away From Husband Dean McDermott?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have never had the easiest relationship. Now one tabloid is reporting the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is relying on her mom to make it through this marital rough patch. Gossip Cop investigates.

Leaning On Mom Amidst A Separation?

According to the Globe, Spelling and McDermott are on rocky ground. “It’s not working with Dean. They’re not getting along and Tori’s fed up playing this charade,” a inside source said of the couple, noting the actress is not wearing her wedding ring much anymore. The outlet also alleges the pair sleep in separate bedrooms when under the same roof.

With a supposed separation in sight, the publication purports Spelling is leaning on her mother Candy Spelling. Like Tori’s marriage, the mother/daughter relationship has not always been stable, with the two mostly fighting over money. “Candy adores her grandkids so hopefully she’ll show more generosity this time around if she sees how miserable Tori is,” the source predicted.“Candy’s refused to help pay Tori’s bills before, but she has covered the kids’ schooling and clothes so Tori thinks there’s a chance she’ll feel sorry for her. She’s at her wit’s end, especially with debt collectors chasing after her for an unpaid $6,000 credit card bill.”

As for Tori and McDermott, the outlet assumes things will only worse for the couple as the actor is up in Canada filming the cop show, Lady Dicks. Of course, the publication thinks McDermott is going to use his time away from his wife to cheat again. “It dredged up all her old fears. Candy and her cash are Tori’s only hope right now,” the source said.

Gossip Cop’s Take

Tori Spelling is not one of Hollywood’s celebrities that keep mum about her problems. She’s said it herself that she and her husband don’t sleep in the same bed, and McDermott’s ring was in fact missing. She’s acknowledged their rocky history and the fact that they have made it back from the brink before and saved their marriage. It’s absolutely possible that they could do it again if they’re still struggling now. However, if the time comes that they do divorce, Gossip Cop will take the word from Spelling herself and not the Globe.

Tabloids have been going after Spelling’s marriage for years. The Globe’s sister publication the National Enquirer has been particularly nasty towards the couple. It accused Spelling of giving her husband an ultimatum for a sixth child to save their marriage. Early last month, the publication doubled down on the sixth child claim, this time saying Spelling threatened McDermott’s reported $500 a week allowance. Gossip Cop busted the stories, and this newest one is likely as trustworthy as those bogus reports.

