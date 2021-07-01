‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?

Snoop Dogg is known for his expensive lifestyle but does the Doggfather need a day job to pay the bills? One tabloid seems to think so and is reporting the rapper took a 9-5 with Def Jam Records. Gossip Cop investigates.

Snoop Dogg Has To ‘Lean Back’ Into The Workforce?

The National Enquirer is claiming the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper took a day job as an executive at Def Jam records in order to pay the bills. The outlet alleges Snoop Dogg didn’t realize the position wouldn’t be just a title but actually require work. “It sounded like a good idea and he can play a good game and handshake, but now it’s got him flustered and he can’t sleep, he can’t eat,” an unnamed source spilled to the magazine.

“Snoop is freaking out how he’ll measure up to the other execs who’ve been dealing with the grind for decades. He’ll have to attend business meetings and make smart creative decisions that align with Def Jam’s mission, and he’ll have to wear a suit and work Monday to Friday all year except two weeks off for vacation!” the source divulged before revealing the rapper really needs this job. “He’s got to earn a paycheck to keep up that extravagant lifestyle he likes so much – like the cars and homes and the bling not to mention the pot. On paper, he’s worth $150 million, but when it comes to cash he’s strapped!”

Misconstrued Meanings

It is true Snoop was recently hired as an executive for Def Jam records. But Gossip Cop doesn’t believe the mogul is sweating his new position, much less losing calories over it. A few days ago, Snoop posted a picture of a delicious-looking meal to his Instagram page to promote his gin brand, Indigo. This unnamed source has no idea what they are talking about.

With the number of businesses and endorsements Snoop Dogg has and has had over the years, he is no stranger to the boardroom. With money clearly on his mind, the rapper released a video announcing his decision to join Def Jam — one he is excited about. “Now, you may wonder why, so late in my career, would I wanna work for Def Jam Records,” he said in his official video.

“Well let me tell you, as a young rapper, Def Jam was the holy grail of hip-hop. So when I got the opportunity, my main focus on Def Jam was to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars.” If Snoop Dogg was nervous or embarrassed about going back to work, he wouldn’t have an announcement video with this much panache.

True Lies

The National Enquirer is notorious for printing falsehoods. The tabloid went after Snoop Dogg again, saying he was supplying Martha Stewart with dates even though the lifestyle guru said she was staying away from relationships. The outlet claimed Kathy Griffin was forced to sell her $16 million home to get out of debt when it was nothing more than a simple real estate decision. Another article said Johnny Depp was going broke after losing his libel case and his Fantastic Beasts role. In reality, he still got paid his entire contracted amount. Clearly, the Enquirer has no idea what it’s talking about.

