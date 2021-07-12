‘Cash-Strapped’ Corey Gamble Begging Kris Jenner To Increase His Allowance?

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Wendy Williams wears a black dress on the red carpet News Family Of Slain Tik Tok Star Condemns Wendy Williams After Controversial Segment: ‘I’m So Angry’

Wendy Williams continues to come under fire after airing a controversial segment about a rising Tik Tok star who was murdered last week. The family of the young man in question, a 19-year-old known as Swavy, has now spoken out about the controversy and made their demands for the embattled talk show host clear. The […]

 by Brianna Morton
Tom Cruise in sunglasses on the right, Hayley Atwell in sunglasses on the left. News Tom Cruise Has Big Sporting Day, Including Appearance At Wimbledon With Rumored Girlfriend

Tom Cruise had a very busy weekend. The Mission: Impossible star was popping up all around Britain with some very famous friends. One-stop even added fuel to a dating rumor. Gossip Cop has the story. Wimbledon Weekend Wimbledon has always attracted some A-list stars. In years past you could find the likes of Gwen Stefani […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a black dress against a red and white background News Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Flexibility In Barely There Swimsuit At Age 51

Catherine Zeta-Jones looks better than ever at 51-years-old and she’s got moves that a woman half her age would be envious of. The award-winning actress has been enjoying a nautical vacation with her husband Michael Douglas and took some time out to take a video of herself working on her flexibility with some quick yoga […]

 by Brianna Morton
Close up of Meghan Markle in green News Italy Soccer Fans Are Using Meghan Markle To Taunt Losing England

Meghan Markle has been subjected to some pretty nasty treatment by some outlets in the United Kingdom’s press — treatment that has often been called out by Gossip Cop for its hypocrisy and subtle racism. The Italian soccer fans that attended the Euro 2020 finals in London this weekend seem to agree. ‘Meghan Is One […]

 by Hugh Scott
Celebrities

‘Cash-Strapped’ Corey Gamble Begging Kris Jenner To Increase His Allowance?

C
Cortland Ann
10:00 am, July 12, 2021
Kris Jenner in a black leather jacket with Corey Gamble in a brown jacket
(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble having money problems? One tabloid is claiming the couple is having issues after Jenner refused to up his allowance. Gossip Cop investigates.

Show Him The Money

The National Enquirer is reporting that Gamble has had enough playing secretary to his girlfriend, even if he’s getting paid. “The poor guy is paid peanuts, like a few grand a month that barely covers his expenses, and it’s starting to get on his nerves,” an inside source reveals, noting that Jenner does pay for some things. “Even though he does live rent-free and Kris supplies the groceries and pays the domestic bills, he’s still on the hook for his own phone bill, which is enormous, and she doesn’t pitch in for his personal purchases. It’s wearing thin on Corey, who’s given up his whole like to be Kris’ full-time lackey!”

An insider explains that Gamble wants the one thing Jenner can’t buy. “What he wants is respect, and he feels she can only show him that by boosting his salary by a couple of zeros. It’s not like she doesn’t have the money!” the source says. “Kris is exceedingly generous when it comes to her family and friends — but Corey feels he’s getting ripped off. He knows he’s had it good for the better part of seven years and hates to grovel. But if Kris wants to take this relationship to the next level, she’s going to have to show him the money – especially if she wants him to continue being there for her 24/7.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

Does this publication know Gamble has a day job? More than just a potential trophy husband, the 40 year old is a talent manager for SB Projects. The SB so happens to stand for Scooter Braun, manager to Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and countless others. Though he certainly lives lavishly with Jenner, he can definitely pay for his own phone bill.

Also, Gamble seems pretty happy with his life and partner on Instagram where he expresses his love for Jenner and shows off plenty of vacation photos. He recently posted a picture of himself at a Dodgers game and tearing up the slopes on a ski trip. Gossip Cop deems this story as false. 

Can’t Get The Story Straight

The National Enquirer often gets the story wrong. In 2016, it was reported that Jenner and Gamble were going to naturally conceive a child, even though the momager was 60 at the time. A few weeks ago, the outlet claimed Jenner was planning a$2 million wedding in Bora Bora. Its sister publication the Globe said back in February that Gamble was a “glorified gigolo” and threatening to leave Jenner. Of course, Gossip Cop proved each of those claims to be false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Got Secretly Engaged On Her Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian’s Green Bikini Looks More Like Lingerie Than Swimwear, See The Pic For Yourself

Kim Kardashian’s Former Best Friend Is The Latest Star To Join OnlyFans

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.