‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Joins OnlyFans, Makes Record Amount In Only Six Hours

Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl from her notorious appearance on Dr. Phil, turned 18 a week ago and she wasted no time joining the not-safe-for-work social media site, OnlyFans. According to an Instagram post by Bregoli, she’s broken the record for the most money earned by a celebrity in their first 24 hours on the platform.

She Earned More Than Bella Thorne

According to the Instagram post, Bregoli earned just over $1 million in just six hours. That beat the previous record, held by actress Bella Thorne when she joined OnlyFans last August. The big earnings came from a combination of subscribers, DMs, and tips. It’s just the latest scandalous move by the controversial rapper.

Notorious From The Start

Bhad Bhabie burst onto the celebrity landscape with a controversial appearance on the Dr. Phil Show in 2016. It was in that appearance that her now-infamous catchphrase “Cash me outside” became part of the lexicon, for better or worse. Her appearance, and her argument with audience members that sparked the phrase, went viral and Bregoli has spun that into a rap career and now, apparently, adult content.

In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper to score a hit on the Billboard 100 with her single, “These Heaux” and has parlayed that into a reality TV show and a line of makeup. On March 26th, she turned 18 and a couple days took to Twitter to say, “Im gonna make my own decisions and my own mistakes and if I do some crazy [expletive] it is what it is”

Im gonna make my own decisions and my own mistakes and if I do some crazy shit it is what it is — BHAD BHABIE (@BhadBhabie) March 31, 2021

And clearly that means she’s ready to show the world everything, or at least those willing to pay $23.99 a month to see it all.

