Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Madonna wears a silver dress with her hair loose on the red carpet News Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Madonna forgot to put on a shirt in the two sizzling selfies she shared to Instagram this morning. The 62-year-old music icon looked completely comfortable in her own skin, which was lucky since quite a lot of it was on display.  Madonna’s Never Looked Better The “Like A Virgin” singer didn’t appear to be wearing […]

 by Brianna Morton
Bhad Bhabi in a revealing purple outfit. News ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Joins OnlyFans, Makes Record Amount In Only Six Hours

Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl from her notorious appearance on Dr. Phil, turned 18 a week ago and she wasted no time joining the not-safe-for-work social media site, OnlyFans. According to an Instagram post by Bregoli, she’s broken the record for the most money earned by a celebrity in their […]

 by Hugh Scott
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves standing on the beach Celebrities Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant Married In ‘Low-Key’ Backyard Wedding?

Did Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant tie the knot? One cover story says the two got married in a backyard. Gossip Cop investigates. Keanu Reeves’ ‘Backyard Wedding’ According to OK!, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant had a backyard wedding. Fourteen guests were invited and no prenup was signed. Reeves reportedly popped the question over dinner […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
Khloe Kardashian in a black dress Celebrities Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Married In Lavish Backyard Ceremony?

Did Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson plan a backyard wedding during the lockdown? About nine months ago, a tabloid suggested just that. Gossip Cop revisits the story to dish the details. Khloe Kardashian’s Renewed Romance Last July, a Heat headline claimed that the exes and parents to 2-year-old True not only renewed their romance but […]

 by Michelle Tierney
News

‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Joins OnlyFans, Makes Record Amount In Only Six Hours

H
Hugh Scott
11:05 am, April 2, 2021
Bhad Bhabi in a revealing purple outfit.
(Eugene Powers/Shutterstock.com)

Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl from her notorious appearance on Dr. Phil, turned 18 a week ago and she wasted no time joining the not-safe-for-work social media site, OnlyFans. According to an Instagram post by Bregoli, she’s broken the record for the most money earned by a celebrity in their first 24 hours on the platform.

She Earned More Than Bella Thorne

According to the Instagram post, Bregoli earned just over $1 million in just six hours. That beat the previous record, held by actress Bella Thorne when she joined OnlyFans last August. The big earnings came from a combination of subscribers, DMs, and tips. It’s just the latest scandalous move by the controversial rapper.

Notorious From The Start

Bhad Bhabie burst onto the celebrity landscape with a controversial appearance on the Dr. Phil Show in 2016. It was in that appearance that her now-infamous catchphrase “Cash me outside” became part of the lexicon, for better or worse. Her appearance, and her argument with audience members that sparked the phrase, went viral and Bregoli has spun that into a rap career and now, apparently, adult content.

In 2017, Bregoli became the youngest female rapper to score a hit on the Billboard 100 with her single, “These Heaux” and has parlayed that into a reality TV show and a line of makeup. On March 26th, she turned 18 and a couple days took to Twitter to say, “Im gonna make my own decisions and my own mistakes and if I do some crazy [expletive] it is what it is”

And clearly that means she’s ready to show the world everything, or at least those willing to pay $23.99 a month to see it all.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.