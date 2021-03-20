Who Is Casey Hooper? All About Alexandra Breckenridge’s Husband

If you’re one of the many people who has binged on the Netflix series Virgin River, chances are you’ve fallen for its lead actress, Alexandra Breckenridge. Breckenridge plays Mel Monroe, a nurse who leaves Los Angeles for life in a small town.

It turns out life imitates art (or vice versa) because the actress also ditched Tinseltown for a rural retreat. Only unlike her character Mel, she’s a happily married woman. Alexandra Breckenridge’s husband, Casey Hooper, might even look familiar to obsessive pop music fans. Find out who he is and learn more about the couple’s life outside of Hollywood.

Who Is Casey Hooper?

Casey Hooper is the husband of Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge. The couple first met at a Grammys after-party when they were both living in California. It took a few years to set a wedding date, but they finally married on September 13, 2015. Their wedding photographer captured a gorgeous ceremony in Dunton Hot Spring, Colorado, where they exchanged vows in a field and celebrated under the sparkling light of fireworks.

Despite starting their careers in Los Angeles, the couple eventually moved to Georgia since many of Breckenridge’s projects, like The Walking Dead and American Horror Story, were filmed there.

“I lived in Los Angeles for 19 years while pursuing my career and just moved to a farm in rural Georgia,” Breckenridge told Us in 2021. “I love living in the forest.”

She also seems to enjoy the people in the South. “The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.,” she told Atlanta.

Casey Hooper Is Katy Perry’s Lead Guitarist

Hooper, 34, is the lead guitarist for Katy Perry. Fans of the pop star may recognize him from Perry’s live shows (including her legendary Super Bowl halftime performance) and the documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me.

The Iowa native grew up around music: his grandmother, Norma Jean, was a classical pianist, and in 1987, his father owned the first CD-only shop in the state. Male family members hoped he would focus on athletics, but when he was 13, Hooper gave up sports for guitar. Photos published in his hometown paper show his evolution from jock to rock star.

“[Guitar is] just that one thing you find in your life that’s your identity and your talent,” he told the Des Moines Register in 2015. “I’m never sick of it. In fact, I like it more every day.”

Prior to meeting Breckenridge, Hooper had a wild ride in Los Angeles. He quit music school after six months and stayed busy with work as an extra in music videos and TV shows (including Glee). He also auditioned to play for Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert, and Avril Lavigne before joining Perry’s band. By 2015, he had spent five years touring with the pop star.

Casey Hooper And Alexandra Breckenridge Have Two Children Together

These days, Hooper divides his time between music and daddy duties. He and Breckenridge share two children. Their son, Jack Breckenridge Hooper, was born on September 3, 2016, weighing 9 lbs., 1 oz. and measuring 21 inches long.

“When I first held my baby, the world melted away and I knew he was the most important thing I’d ever do,” Breckenridge told People shortly after the birth.

“We had another name for him picked out before he was conceived, but while I was jet-lagged in London, maybe three months pregnant, I had a weird feeling his name was Jack,” she added. “I have no idea where it came from, but I just knew. The same way I knew that he was a boy. Call it mother’s intuition?”

A daughter, Billie Breckenridge Hooper, followed on Dec. 6, 2017. She was just a wee bit smaller than her brother, weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 20 inches long.

“I found out I was having a girl on my birthday,” said Breckenridge. “My doctor called and I said, ‘This is the best birthday present ever!’ I really wanted to have a girl.”

“Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such a social boy, with them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with,” she added after Billie’s arrival.

Casey Hooper Is Still Making Music Today

Katy isn’t the only Perry that Hooper works with. According to his Twitter bio, he’s also a guitarist for Journey rocker Steve Perry.

But Hooper is currently focusing on his own project, SurfMaster. The surf rock organ trio (which also includes Katy Perry’s organist Ty Bailie) released its first album and music video in September 2020.

The band signed with indie label Poetwannes Records in December 2020, and a European tour is planned for this year. Take a listen to their retro sound in SurfMaster’s self-titled single: