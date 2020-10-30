Carrie Underwood's Surprisingly Wholesome Relationship With Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher had an unlikely romance that bloomed into something so much more than expected. Although they came from different walks of life, not to mention different countries, the two somehow found each other and embarked on a relationship that has been a joy to watch. Throughout the years, the hockey player and the American Idol winner have faced numerous hardships, but they always emerged stronger than ever.
Though Carrie Underwood has an undeserved reputation in the tabloids as a “control freak,” the country singer met her future husband on a blind date. She was introduced to Mike Fisher via a mutual friend in 2008, though she was initially skeptical about meeting someone under such circumstances. Then there was the added fact that Fisher lived in Canada at the time, while Underwood lived in Tennessee. Plus they both worked in incredibly competitive, time-consuming careers. In her VH1 Behind The Music special, the country music superstar said of the match up,
I mean, can I make dating more difficult? Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome.
Despite her misgivings, Underwood agreed to meet the Canadian hockey player, though she decided to do so on her own turf. She invited Fisher to chat with her backstage after one of her concerts, and the spark between them was immediately evident. After the meet-and-greet, Underwood texted the friend that set her up that Fisher was “hot, hot, hot.” Fisher definitely agreed, admitting later, “First time I saw her, she was more beautiful in person than on TV.”
Because of the distance between them as well as their hectic schedules, Fisher and Underwood didn’t get the chance to have a first date until months after their initial meeting. It actually ended up working out nicely for the two of them, however, since they spent the ensuing months chatting each other up on the phone. When the time came to schedule the all-important first date, luck was once again on the couple’s side and they managed to fit in a romantic New Year’s Eve date.
“That was good for us. Then our first real date was on New Year's Eve, and our first kiss was when the ball dropped,” Underwood revealed. A little under a year later, both Fisher and Underwood were certain that they’d found the one they were meant to be with and on December 20, 2009, Fisher proposed. By June of the next year, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher said their “I dos” and became man and wife.
Because of their demanding careers, the marriage could sometimes feel like a long-distance relationship, but Underwood insisted that the time apart hadn’t caused any problems in their relationship in an interview with Glamour, via Us Weekly.
We’re both independent people, so we can’t have somebody around 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The drawback is that we can go weeks without seeing each other.
In 2011, Fisher was drafted by the Nashville Predators, which cut his travel time down considerably, especially after he and Underwood decided to move to Nashville. A few short years later, in 2015, Underwood and Fisher welcomed their first child, a boy they named Isaiah. Four years after that, in 2019, the couple had a second son named Jacob. In between those two wondrous births, however, the couple struggled with a series of personal tragedies.
In 2017, Carrie Underwood suffered a nasty fall outside her Nashville home that resulted in a broken wrist and a facial injury that required several stitches. The accident, scary though it was, paled in comparison to Underwood’s other struggles.
In 2018, after announcing her pregnancy with her second son Jacob, Underwood opened up about suffering three miscarriages in the span of two years. In an interview with People, Underwood recalled, “I’d kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017 and didn’t work out.” The couple kept trying but suffered another miscarriage later that same year and another in 2018. Underwood remembered holding her eldest son, believing herself to be going through a fourth miscarriage, and thinking to herself,
Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.
Fortunately for Underwood and Fisher, their next doctor’s visit didn’t confirm the miscarriage as the “Cry Pretty” singer feared. Instead, the doctor told Underwood that she was pregnant and “everything was great!” In the months leading up to Underwood’s frank admission about her miscarriages, which are more common than one would think, the tabloids were spreading baseless rumors about Underwood being pregnant. These false reports were likely an unwelcome addition to an already difficult time, but gossip magazines are known for targeting the couple with outlandish and blatantly untrue claims.
In early 2018, In Touch claimed that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher were heading for divorce after Fisher decided to come out of retirement and play another season for the Nashville Predators. According to a suspicious source who spoke with the outlet, Underwood was against her husband coming out of retirement and supposedly “really thought Mike's retirement was going to give them the time they needed to work on making their family stronger.” The so-called “insider” then added,
His decision put a huge strain on their marriage. If Carrie and Mike continue to grow apart, it will surely end in divorce for them.
There was one problem with that claim, and that was the fact that it was Underwood herself that encouraged Fisher to come out of retirement. Fisher even publicly came out against the rumors that the two were having marital problems over him resuming his hockey career. Underwood had shown herself to be nothing but supportive of her husband’s career decision, posting on Twitter after the announcement of his return was made,
This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!
There have been many other rumors about the couple potentially divorcing, especially over the last few years, but each story fell apart under the most basic scrutiny. Fisher and Underwood still face plenty of tabloid fiction about their marriage, however, even if the outlets have backed away from outright claiming that divorce is imminent.
Just this week, the Globe reported that Mike Fisher was upset with how much time Carrie Underwood spent working, with one insider alleging, “Carrie doesn’t know the meaning of downtime and that’s been a huge problem.” Underwood’s hectic schedule supposedly left little time for Fisher, even though she’d “promised she’d carve out more time for” him.
Her mind keeps wandering and she’s constantly exhausted and their intimacy has suffered. He’s getting fed up.
On the contrary, Fisher seems to admire his wife’s work ethic and recently praised Underwood, writing on Instagram, “I’m so proud of you for working so hard and using your gift for His glory! Wish I could’ve been there with you tonight!!” That sounds like an incredibly proud and supportive husband, unlike how Fisher was portrayed in the tabloids.
Despite all the baseless rumors, heartbreak, and the freak accidents along the way, Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood prove that true love exists. Their love story is truly an inspiration to hopeless romantics everywhere. No matter what obstacles stand in their way, they’ve fearlessly faced each one with the full support of their partner.