Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have enjoyed a low-key relationship for years, but one report says that the two have been plagued by marital stresses and lockdown fights. Here’s what’s going on.

Carrie Underwood ‘Working’ On Marital Issues?

The latest issue of OK! says that Carrie Underwood just barely managed to save her marriage from “some serious lows” in a story titled “Carrie & Mike: Back From The Brink.” An insider tells the magazine that although Fisher and Underwood seem to have “managed to work out their issues and put the spark back in their relationship,” they had a rough go of it during the first few months of quarantine. The snitch says that there was quite a bit of talk about Fisher having “a roving eye,” especially when he was out on one of his frequent boys’ nights. It wasn’t just him causing trouble, however. The source adds that Underwood “would leave him to mind the kids [Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2] when she had to go out of town and treated him like he was Mr. Underwood.”

Apparently, it was bad enough that even their closest friends were worried about a divorce happening in the future. On the bright side, the source says that they’ve made it out of that stage. “But they put their relationship on reset and started divvying up household tasks, cooking together, having movie nights with the boys — and setting time aside for sunset walks and other romantic things,” they conclude. “After a lot of hard work and patience, Carrie and Mike are better than ever.”

Did Carrie Underwood Almost Get Divorced?

While it’s almost a nice story — the lockdown did in fact change and strengthen Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s marriage after applying some stress to it — it’s ultimately based on a lie. It’s true that she and her husband had to make adjustments, and Underwood told Yahoo Entertainment, “We’re not meant to be all together, all day, every day. At no other time in history has it been like this. There’s always been somebody working, somebody taking care of the kids, the kids going to school… No time in our humanness have we just all been together all day, every day.”

Contrary to the tabloid’s claim, however, a “wandering eye” had absolutely nothing to do with Underwood and Fisher’s problems. Going from being able to spend some time on your own to suddenly being stuck in a 24/7 situation stressed out a lot of couples. Underwood herself also said that after coasting through a few months of the pandemic in quarantine, Fisher surprised her with an emotional confession.

“He said: ‘You know what? I like you.’ I was like: ‘What does that mean? You like me?’” she explained. “He was like: ‘I know I love you — we’ve been married 10 years this year and have two kids together, but this experience has showed me I like you, too.’”

Carrie Underwood, of course, agreed that she liked him, too. She told that story back in October, and we strongly doubt that things deteriorated then got better in the time since then. For that matter, why would they only just now be figuring out how to do household tasks after more than a year in lockdown? Everything about the tabloid’s story is silly.

One More Thing

The other reason OK!‘s story of relationship drama is so ridiculous is because this is hardly its first shot at inventing a divorce. It dedicated an entire cover to an article about how Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s marriage was about to implode back in 2017. The tabloid also claimed that Underwood was driving her husband crazy in lockdown last November. Neither of those stories ended up having any merit, and this latest “saved themselves from divorce” report seems just as bogus.

