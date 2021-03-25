Carrie Underwood’s Marriage At ‘Breaking Point’ Before Lockdown?

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher seem like they have the perfect marriage, but one report says that it was just teetering on the brink of disaster a few months ago. We took a close look at the rumor. Here’s what we found.

Carrie Underwood’s Marriage Was In Danger?

“Carrie & Mike: How We Saved Our Marriage” says the headline in the latest Life & Style. The outlet reports that Fisher and Underwood were worried about how they’d survive together during lockdown, with Underwood admitting that prior to the pandemic, they’d never spent all day, every day together for months at a time. However, it turned out okay for the couple, as the singer shared the revelation that struck her husband a few months into lockdown.

“He was like, ‘I know I love you — we’ve been married 10 years this year and have two kids together — but this experience has shown me I like you, too,'” Underwood shared. However, the magazine notes, “that wasn’t always the case.” Carrie Underwood and her husband “have been at a breaking point several times over the years,” and it was only the lockdown that let them heal.

“There have been a lot of times when Carrie felt alone, like she really couldn’t open up to Mike,” a source told the outlet in one of those previous reports.

What’s Really Going On

“But she realized she needed to start being honest about everything. It marked a huge turning point and brought them closer than ever,” the insider continued. “It saved their marriage.” That was in one of Life & Style‘s July 2020 issues, where the tabloid declared that Underwood had actually just saved her marriage. Two months before that, in one of its May 2020 issues, the couple had somehow once again rescued their relationship and were happier than ever.

Nowhere in these articles does the outlet ever explain what they needed to save their marriage from. Instead, all it’s done is steal a quote from another publication’s interview or use one of Underwood’s Instagram posts to say that they’re in a better place than they were at some undefined point of marital strife. However, it can’t come up with a lick of evidence that the couple actually struggled, so it settles for re-reporting how they fixed that imaginary strife over and over again.

Carrie Underwood Does A Lot Of Saving

In fact, this isn’t even the first time the tabloid has used this imaginary cycle of “near divorce” to “saved their marriage” to its advantage. All the way back in 2018, we called out Life & Style for reneging on months of breakup stories after it became clear that the couple was as happy as ever in interviews and on social media. We’ll likely have to debunk another few “dodged divorce” rumors in the coming months when the tabloid once again pretends like it was remotely correct in its assessment of their relationship. Carrie Underwood didn’t save her marriage as there was nothing to save it from.

Life & Style spent the last few years publishing bogus stories about Carrie Underwood being pregnant, so now that it’s obvious that she isn’t expecting more children, it seems to have settled for this made-up relationship problems story. Neither narrative is correct, and this tabloid shouldn’t be trusted.

