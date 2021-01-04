Top Carrie Underwood Story Of 2020: Neglecting Family For Fitness

Mike Fisher 'Begging' Carrie Underwood For More Time Together?

The National Enquirer accused American Idol winner Carrie Underwood of working out “like a demon,” which was supposedly beginning to get on the "last nerve" of her husband, Mike Fisher. The tabloid and its dubious sources insisted that Underwood was trying to “ditch the baby weight” after the birth of her youngest son. Fisher was allegedly “begging” Underwood to spend more time with him and their boys, but sources claimed that Underwood “insists she needs to do this because of her changing metabolism.”