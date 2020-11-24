Carrie Underwood Neglecting Family, Annoying Husband Mike Fisher By Working Out Too Much?

This tabloid in particular has been extra cruel in its reporting on Carrie Underwood and her marriage to Mike Fisher. The outlet has claimed several times over the last year that the couple hasn't been getting along at all during quarantine, and that Underwood has been a "control freak" and her "obsessive-compulsive" nature has been driving her husband crazy. Gossip Cop recently busted the supermarket magazine for insisting that Underwood's "nitpicking" was causing fractures in her marriage. The story was totally without any basis whatsoever. The tabloid also got debunked for its report that Fisher and Underwood's marriage was falling apart over Fisher's desire to coach hockey. That report was completely false from top to bottom, but that's nothing new for the shady outlet. Others might be ashamed to be so wrong so often, but this tabloid clearly has no shame.