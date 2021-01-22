Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Marriage Saved By COVID Quarantine?

The most recent breakup story came around Thanksgiving when the tabloid said that Underwood was neglecting her family by working out too much. All of these stories came out during lockdown, which makes this latest claim look especially silly. Clearly, this tabloid has no legitimate insight into Underwood and Fisher’s marriage, and it’s now changing course because of Underwood’s public gushing. Underwood and Fisher are as close as ever and were never in danger of breaking up.