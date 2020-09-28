Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher Marriage Falling Apart Over Potential Coaching Jobs: Report

This entire story is nothing but speculation. Mike Fisher hasn’t publicly announced his desire to coach hockey, and the only assurance we have that this is even a possibility comes from an anonymous source. The outlet took an unnecessarily mean jab at Underwood about being “obsessive compulsive.” This comes from a nearly ten-year-old offhand statement Underwood made in 2013 about being “OCD about time.” Several outlets took this statement to be a literal admission from Underwood that she was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder, but it’s clear that the singer was speaking figuratively. Still, Underwood has a reputation of being a control freak, a reputation the tabloid uses here to push their phony narrative.