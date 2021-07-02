Carrie Underwood Hoping Las Vegas Residency Can Help Save Marriage?

Did Carrie Underwood take a Las Vegas residency gig to save her marriage? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Residency In Vegas To Save Marriage?

The National Enquirer is reporting Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are on “thin ice,” forcing the country singer to take a residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas Hotel. This way, the tabloid says, the family can stay together. “For too many years, they were headed in opposite direction. They were halfway across the country from each other, and it really put a strain on their marriage. Settling down in Las Vegas seemed like the best compromise,” an inside source told the publication. Fisher apparently advocated for the stationary gigs.

Underwood And Fisher – Singing On ‘Thing Ice?’

“They’ve learned the hard way they can’t risk turning their backs on their marriage for even a day. That’s why Mike was her fearing going back on the road,” the tipster alleged. “Lockdown made them closer than ever, but Mike was concerned about her going back on the road and leaving him and their two kids, Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2, behind!’

While Underwood and Fisher are on good terms now, the tabloid claims Las Vegas could cause also problems in their relationship. The former professional hockey player apparently has a history of going too wild with his friends, something the couple has fought over in the past, according to the outlet. “Mike is an adventurous guy and has a lot of his old hockey pals ready to join him for big nights out on The Strip. Carrie has made him promise to not get into any trouble in Sin City!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

The magazine can’t get their story straight. First, the couple is struggling and on “thin ice,” forcing the Vegas gigs, but that coming out of lockdown, they are closer than ever before. But THEN Underwood is also supposedly nervous that Fisher will party too hard, even though her husband was supposed to be the one who suggested the residency. The holes in this story are glaring.

The Grammy-winner was recently interviewed by CBS This Morning where she sang her husband’s praises about their time together during the lockdown. “We’ve been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day.” It looks like this Vegas residency will allow them to continue the tradition of being together.

Problems With Its Coverage

The National Enquirer has a long history of falsely reporting on Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher. The publication wrote last year that the singer was frustrated with Fisher’s desire to return to the NHL as a coach. A month later, Underwood was accused of micro-managing her husband, which was causing tension in their relationship. The same outlet then ran a story claiming Underwood was “neglecting her family” by working out too much. The magazine’s wide range of accusations towards the couple confirms to Gossip Cop just how unreliable the tabloid is.

