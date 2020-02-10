Carrie Underwood Reveals The Heartbreaking Loss She Sings About In ‘Cry Pretty’

By Brianna Morton |

Carrie Underwood is a proud mother to two young sons, but she once had a string of heartbreaks trying to conceive her second child. The country music star revealed that she’d suffered three miscarriages over two years, which she sings about on her album Cry Pretty. Though she eventually was able to conceive, those three losses affected her deeply.

Underwood’s latest album, Cry Pretty, contains some songs that were written during that period of loss. In an interview with the Guardian, Underwood recalled trying to capture what she was going through. She’d be grieving the loss of a child she never got the chance to meet, but still have to go perform on stage for fans. “I was still trying to do my job and put on a smiley happy face and be Carrie Underwood,” she said. “And then I’d go home and fall apart.”

More Common Than Carrie Underwood Originally Thought

What surprised Underwood most about the experience was how common it was, though she said, “It’s something that people don’t really talk about.” She remembered talking to friends about her miscarriages who then shocked her by admitting they’d gone through the same thing. She acknowledged that people might feel “silly” for being “so attached to something that you knew about” for a short period of time, but says that the pain of the loss “doesn’t go away. Ever.”

After all that heartache, however, came a very welcome addition to Underwood’s family. Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their second son, Jacob, sometime in January 2019. Still, there’s sadness in Underwood as she thinks about the children she might have had. “I guess you wait for things to stop hurting at some point,” she says. “I will always mourn those children, those lives that were a shooting star, a breath of smoke, but I have Jacob, and he is incredible, he is the sweetest little baby. At the time it was awful, and it still hurts, but it’s kind of like OK, I have this.” It’s still difficult for Underwood to sing some songs, but she says that it’s “therapeutic” for her.

During this painful period in Underwood’s life, the tabloids continued to publish false stories about her personal life. Life & Style reported that Underwood was pregnant with twins. Not only did the disreputable publication claim the country music star was having two girls, they also insisted Underwood planned to leave Nashville “to raise her growing family.” Gossip Cop investigated the matter and found this story to be total nonsense. During the time Underwood was supposedly pregnant with twin girls, she posted pictures of herself at a wine tasting to her Instagram page with the hashtag, “#winetime.” It’s highly unlikely an expectant mother would indulge in alcohol. Of course, the twin girls never appeared.