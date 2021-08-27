Carrie Underwood Gets Soaked During Concert, Here’s Why She’s Facing Backlash

Carrie Underwood‘s rock-hard legs were all over Instagram as she performed in pouring rain while in a super-snazzy outfit over the weekend, but not everyone was digging what they were seeing. The 38-year-old country superstar was pins out in thigh-grazing fringe as she hit up the Barefoot Country Music Fest, with the footage seeing her soaked as she delivered power vocals and – it would appear – something for fans to hate on.

Carrie Underwood Goes Leggy In Pouring Rain

Scroll for the post, one coming as photos and with video footage. Carrie had been filmed on stage and delivering both her power vocals and her world-famous legs as she wore a black and silver fringed top and teeny tiny shorts, also elongating her limbs in a kicky pair of heeled booties.

Revving up the crowd and getting soaked as the heavens opened, the “Cry Pretty” singer belted out her numbers, with a caption straight-up opening with the unfortunate weather. Addressing her 10.4 million followers, the “Before He Cheats” hit-maker wrote:

“I’m siiiiiiinging in the rain🎶 Such a fun night in Jersey at the @barefootcountrymusicfest !!! I couldn’t have hoped for a better crowd…or better weather!”

Fans Find A Reason To Hate

Keep scrolling for the video. While it garnered a giant wave from country singer Jessie James Decker and had Carrie’s Fit 52 app writing: “Rain or shine!” the post managed to garner negativity, seemingly from fans wondering if the crowd setting is safe during a global pandemic.

“Is covid over?” one fan replied. Carrie is fresh from a storm after liking an anti-mask post on Twitter, and it looks like COVID is still on her followers’ minds. “Is the pandemic over?” another asked. Carrie was also dragged out over her anti-mask like, with a fan replying:

“Hopefully being against taking precautions during a pandemic doesn’t influence a diehard fan to out themselves in harm’s way.”

Mask-Shamed At Target

Interestingly, the CALIA by Carrie founder was, last year, herself mask-shamed, this as she spotted her own album on shelves at Target and was snapped wearing a mask while inside the store.

Others, meanwhile, took another approach. “A lot of other singers are cancelling trying to keep their fans staff and crew safe from super spreader events like this it’s sad really,” one fan stated.

Following the video, Carrie updated in the same jazzy look for a jaw-dropping and bombshell promo shot as she alerted fans to SNF on NBC and promised some “awesome technology for this one.” The singer does not appear to have responded to the backlash over her stage post.