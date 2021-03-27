Carrie Underwood Fighting With Husband Over Kids, Quarantine?

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are the parents of two young children, a job that’s gotten tougher with lockdowns. Tabloids frequently target the two over their parenting skills. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Fisher and Underwood’s apparent struggles.

Carrie Underwood Upset About The Kids

According to The Globe, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher were arguing over how to raise their children. Fisher’s disciplinarian tendencies were reportedly at odds with Underwood’s coddling approach. An insider said, “Carrie showers the kids with love and affection, but Mike says pouring on the sympathy when they take a little spill is too much.” Underwood’s baby talk was also apparently infuriating her husband. Underwood has posted photos of the former hockey player’s parenting on Instagram, so Gossip Cop was very suspicious of this regressive story. Since it had no actual evidence, we debunked the story.

Marriage Saved By Quarantine

According to the National Enquirer, Underwood and Fisher “worked 24/7 for months to avoid a divorce.” Their problems have gone on for years but were supposedly never really addressed until now. The lockdown forced them to get to know each other, and it saved the marriage in the process. The tabloid couldn’t say what the two were arguing about though. You can’t work through issues that don’t actually exist, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Mike Fisher Fears For Carrie Underwood’s Health

The Enquirer was at it again in its story about Underwood and Fisher fighting over her health. Underwood was “obsessed” with physical fitness, with an alleged source saying “she continues to beat herself up with two and sometimes three-hour workouts seven days a week!” Fisher reportedly wanted her to work less for the sake of her own health. Gossip Cop had already busted this tabloid for a similar story, so we had our suspicions. Carrie Underwood injured her neck and said she was “Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps & modifications.” This exercise was designed to help her, not hurt her.

Underwood Smothering Their Kids?

This sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Star claimed that Underwood and Fisher were fighting over Underwood’s parenting style. A so-called “pal” told the tabloid that Underwood was “known to shower their sons with love and affection,” while Fisher was more of a disciplinarian. A source said Fisher was annoyed by “Carrie’s overprotectiveness,” and didn’t want to cater to his own children. Fisher has posted videos of himself spending time outdoors with the kids, and clearly Underwood has no problem with it. She’s clearly not an overprotective caricature, so Gossip Cop debunked this tired, evidence-less story.

There is no truth to these tales since they really more on stereotypes than actual hard evidence. Underwood and Fisher are as happy as ever.

Despite this obvious evidence, tabloids continue to invent drama. The couple is doing great.

