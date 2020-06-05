Carrie Underwood Eyeing Move To Los Angeles To Boost Acting Career?

Is Carrie Underwood eyeing a move to Los Angles to kickstart her acting career back up? That was what a tabloid claimed a few months ago. Gossip Cop took our time digging into this rumor and have come to our own conclusions about the alleged move.
The Globe reported last December that Underwood and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, were eyeing real estate in LA in order for Underwood. A supposed “insider told the outlet, “Of course, the underlying reason is that Carrie’s got a burning desire to do more TV and film, and she’s making a big push, telling her agents to get her a starring role.” Though the American Idol winner has acted before, a small part in the 2011 film Soul Surfer and starred as Maria von Trapp in the NBC production of The Sound Of Music Live!, the country music star is looking to expand her acting resume.
While Underwood is “by no means giving up Nashville,” she’s dead set on getting a “spacious home in the Hollywood Hills as a getaway,” not that Underwood is planning on using the alleged new house solely for relaxation. It would also serve as a sort of temporary home base “while she’s meeting Hollywood bigwigs.”
Underwood has a “'now or never’ attitude and has been taking private classes with an acting coach,” the insider insisted. “She loves being a mom and a wife, but she dreams of a career on-screen.” There’s also an element of revenge involved as well, especially towards the “mean critics” who “panned” Underwood’s performance in The Sound Of Music Live!. Underwood’s ideal choice would be “an ensemble film like Steel Magnolias where she could put her country charm to good use!” concluded the so-called “insider.”
Gossip Cop took our time looking into this rumor and could not find any evidence that proved that Underwood was either interested in reigniting her acting career, nor that she was considering scooping up a home in LA. It should be noted that Underwood’s last acting credit was in 2013. It’s been nearly a decade since the songstress took on an acting role, and it’s highly unlikely that a tabloid would be the one to break the news that Underwood is acting again.
Besides, the country music star just moved into her Tennessee home in 2018, which had been under construction since 2012. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic going on, it’s also a safe bet that Underwood may not be interested in moving clear across the country, even if it’s not a full-time move. Gossip Cop determined that this story is mostly false. There’s still a slight chance that Underwood has interest in acting again, and she might spring for a California mansion one day, but the Globe has such a terrible reputation for telling the truth, it’s almost safe to just assume it’s lying.
To read some truthful stories about Carrie Underwood, check out Gossip Cop’s story about Underwood’s biggest gripe about modern country music. For a more personal peek into Underwood’s life, read our story about how the country music icon dealt with suffering from multiple miscarriages while on tour. Though Underwood is a blonde who loves glitter, she’s actually quite the tough cookie.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.