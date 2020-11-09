Carrie Underwood Driving Mike Fisher 'Nuts' During Quarantine?

Has Carrie Underwood been driving her husband, retired Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher “nuts” during quarantine with her nitpicking? This familiar narrative has been springing up in the tabloids for the past few months, with this article being one of the latest allegations. Gossip Cop investigated the story and came to a different conclusion.
“Carrie Driving Mike Nuts!” read the headline from a recent edition of OK!. The tabloid alleged that Carrie Underwood “runs a tight ship” when it comes to her home life, particularly her husband, Mike Fisher. A so-called “friend” of the American Idol winner claimed she’d been “pestering” Fisher to “take over the household chores” since the global coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown brought the singer back home. Once again, Underwood’s reputation for being a controlling neat-freak reared its ugly head, with the “pal” alleging,
She wants him to clean and pick up after himself because she hates seeing things untidy.
If asking a grown man to clean up after himself wasn’t bad enough, the tattler added that Underwood “nitpicks about everything,” and that Fisher was supposedly “fed up.” In addition to the couple’s apparent tension over cleanliness, there’s the added factor that Underwood has been busy working on her new Christmas album. This, the tabloid continued, has left poor Fisher “to do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to their two sons.” The friend added,
Carrie feels he’s slacking when she’s not looking, but Mike says he’s doing the best he can.
In conclusion, the friend insisted that Fisher allegedly thinks his wife needed to “chill out.” This is the same tired narrative that the tabloids have been pushing almost since the onset of the pandemic. Frankly, it’s becoming exhausting to debunk these insulting stories over and over again. Regardless, it’s our solemn duty to bust these bad actors for their bogus coverage of the country music superstar and her hockey-playing husband.
Even if we believe this alleged “friend” of Underwood’s exists, let alone that anyone close to the singer would share this level of intimate information with a gossip rag as shady as OK!, it seems totally unbelievable that the two would be fighting over Underwood asking Fisher to “clean and pick up after himself.” There’s also the tabloid’s strange emphasis on the fact that Fisher has supposedly been doing “most of the heavy lifting” when it comes to the couple’s two sons. He’s their father, so of course he’d step up to parent when Underwood is working. Besides, as the outlet itself points out, she’s been working from her home studio, which means she’s never all that far from her kids. But the tabloid had to get in a mom-shaming dig somehow.
The entire article reads like a bad play on a 1950s sitcom that’s not so funny anymore. The poor, put-upon husband has to clean and take care of the kids while his nagging wife gets to sashay off to work to get away from it all. It’s utterly ridiculous and shameful that the tabloids have chosen this old-fashioned narrative as their hill to die on. After everything that Fisher and Underwood have been through together, it's outrageous that a tabloid would make these claims.
The reason it’s so hard for Gossip Cop to believe this story is the avalanche of similar tales that have plagued the couple for the last few months. Each of these reports have contained the same exact messaging: Mike Fisher was angry about how much Carrie Underwood was working, she was keeping him from pursuing new career avenues, her constant nagging was wearing him down. The couple, who have been married for 10 years now, have shown no signs of marital tension despite the constant insistence from the tabloids. Obviously, these outlets have no clue what they’re talking about.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.