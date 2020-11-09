Carrie Underwood Driving Mike Fisher 'Nuts' During Quarantine?

Even if we believe this alleged “friend” of Underwood’s exists, let alone that anyone close to the singer would share this level of intimate information with a gossip rag as shady as OK!, it seems totally unbelievable that the two would be fighting over Underwood asking Fisher to “clean and pick up after himself.” There’s also the tabloid’s strange emphasis on the fact that Fisher has supposedly been doing “most of the heavy lifting” when it comes to the couple’s two sons. He’s their father, so of course he’d step up to parent when Underwood is working. Besides, as the outlet itself points out, she’s been working from her home studio, which means she’s never all that far from her kids. But the tabloid had to get in a mom-shaming dig somehow.