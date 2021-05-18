Carrie Underwood Concerning Husband With Extreme Workout Regimen?

Is Carrie Underwood working out too much? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop is checking in on the country star.

Carrie Underwood Becoming A ‘Gym Junkie’?

According to a recent edition of OK!, Carrie Underwood has been taking her workout regimen a bit too far. The tabloid reports that Underwood has become obsessive about her fitness routine while under lockdown, and her friends and family are growing concerned.

An inside source tells the tabloid that Underwood is “in amazing shape, but it’s reached the point where it’s taken over her life.” According to the report, Underwood’s day now revolves around the gym. “Carrie hits the gym at daybreak and spends hours pumping iron and doing a ton of cardio,” the insider confides. Even when she’s relaxing, she’s thinking about fitness. Underwood “is constantly reading up on the latest fitness fads and listening to health podcasts,” shares the source.

Sure, there are benefits to the singer’s dedication, but the tabloid insists it’s getting out of hand. According to the source, Underwood’s husband and former hockey pro, Mike Fisher, has his own concerns. The insider explains that he, “thinks Carrie looks sensational, but he wishes she’d ease up a little bit. All she can talk about these days is her workouts, and it’s gotten pretty tedious.”

Carrie Underwood Addicted To Exercise?

So, is Underwood’s gym habit getting out of hand? Given what we know, it doesn’t seem likely. Sure, Underwood has never been shy about expressing her love for fitness, but there’s no evidence that she’s taken it to any unhealthy extremes.

The tabloid doesn’t appear sure of what it’s criticizing. The angle seems to be that Underwood spends too much time working out, which is a totally opinionated and unprovable allegation. Despite the tabloid’s comments from an unnamed “insider” alleging that those close to Underwood are concerned, there’s simply no evidence to support that,

That being said, it’s obvious that exercise isn’t “taking over her life” as the tabloid suggests. Underwood remains a dedicated mother and still has an active career. The singer just announced her upcoming residency in Las Vegas, which is starting in December. It’s unlikely that she’d be making such big career plans if her fitness regimen really had totally consumed her. The most likely scenario is that this report was nothing more than speculation, and Underwood doesn’t actually have a problem.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Health

Besides, OK! is a disreputable source to begin with. The tabloid has a bad rap sheet when it comes to reporting on celebrity health. Early last year, the magazine falsely reported that Justin Bieber’s health issues were driving Hailey Baldwin to a “breaking point.” Then, the magazine insisted that Dolly Parton was “running herself ragged.” The tabloid even claimed that Drew Barrymore was on the verge of collapsing from exhaustion. None of the reports were factual at all, proving that the magazine is untrustworthy when it comes to celebrity health.

