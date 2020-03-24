Carrie Underwood’s Biggest Gripe With Modern Country Music

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Since winning season 4 of American Idol, Carrie Underwood has proven that she belongs among the greats of country music. The seven-time Grammy award winner has a problem with the new trend of country music, however. Considering her own personal tastes, it’s pretty obvious why she wouldn’t care for it too much.

Underwood is something of a traditionalist when it comes to country music. She has several familiar themes that she turns to again and again in her music. Drinking, tearing up her unfaithful man’s car, and a daddy who did his daughter wrong and faced the ultimate consequence are some of the most famous examples. These are just a few of the themes that were present in her first few albums.

Of that tendency, Carrie Underwood told The Guardian, “I have no idea why, but I wanted everything to be cinematic and dramatic.” Those bigger than life themes reflect Underwood’s own nature in a way. With songs like “Before He Cheats,” Underwood shows she’s not above getting rowdy. “I hope people know you gotta have a little crazy in ya!” she said in the interview.

“I’ve got long blond hair and I like glitter…But there’s a little crazy in there, and I like that to come out every once in a while.” With that being said, there is a line to what Carrie Underwood will tolerate in country music, and one of the newest trends in the industry don’t jibe with her.

Carrie Underwood’s Least Favorite Trend in Country Music

The Guardian noted that a recent study found that country music has begun moving away from those familiar themes of hard times and broken hearts toward lighter subjects. Specifically, there are a lot of “party anthem” type music that are growing in popularity. Carrie Underwood is very well aware of this trend, though she doesn’t necessarily approve.

“There’s a lot of songs that aren’t actually saying too much,” she told the outlet. “Fun songs to listen along to; party vibe.” Fun as they might be, there’s something in particular that Underwood can’t stand, and she made her opinion of it very clear. “It makes my skin crawl when I hear somebody say ‘Gurrrl’ in a song, you know?” she admitted. As long as Underwood is around, however, she’s certain to be a standard bearer for the industry.

