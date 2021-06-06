Carrie Underwood ‘Anxious’ About Husband Mike Fisher’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been married for nearly 11 years. However, one tabloid is alleging it wasn’t always smooth sailing. The recent report claims the couple is coming out of a rough patch spurred on by the hockey player’s wandering eye. Gossip Cop investigates.

Mike Fisher’s “Roving Eye” Causing Carrie Underwood Anxiety?

Star is claiming Underwood and Fisher were headed toward divorce and had an unnamed insider’s statement to prove it. “Mike had a serious roving eye that made Carrie anxious and she would treat him like he was Mr. Underwood,” they said with no further explanation of what the moniker meant. Tensions between the couple were allegedly at an all-time high when the pandemic hit, forcing the two to lockdown with their two children ages 6 and 2.

However, according to the outlet, this arrangement turned out to be a good thing for the Underwood/Fisher clan and forced them to have “one on one” time. “They set boundaries divided up tasks and put time aside for things.” The source also said romance was prioritized which “made all the difference.” All that time spent together resulted in the couple becoming “re-committed to their marriage.” The insider ends the article by saying, “They’ve been through so much and neither wants to throw it away.”

What Most Likely Happened

So, a quick rule of thumb: if a tabloid claims to know super intricate details about a couple’s relationship from an unnamed source – it’s most likely fake. How would the supposed source know? Who would have access to this kind of intimate information and give it up to Unless they are engaging in some very shady and ethically questionable practices, the paper most likely made it up.

Carrie Underwood is notorious for keeping pictures of her husband off her Instagram page, but for Valentine’s Day, the country star posted a photo of the couple at Christmas. The caption included this sweet line, “My Valentine… Every. Single. Day.” Mike Fisher is a little more liberal with his Instagram page, posting videos, book covers, and, yes, selfies of his wife. Whether they went through a rough patch is their business, but publicly they seem supportive of each other.

This is not the first time this rumor has surfaced. In January, the National Enquirer also claimed that lockdown had forced the couple to air out their issues. Around this same time, repeat offender Star wrote a story claiming the Underwood-Fisher union was in trouble over the country singer’s “smothering” parenting style. Due to unnamed sources and bizarre details that didn’t make sense, Gossip Cop deemed the stories inaccurate.

