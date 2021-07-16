Carrie Ann Inaba’s Returning To ‘DWTS’ But Her Future On ‘The Talk’ Isn’t So Clear, Here’s What’s Holding Her Back

Carrie Ann Inaba was all smiles on her Instagram Stories Thursday with some good news. The TV personality could hardly contain her excitement when she informed fans that CBS announced a new season of TV’s favorite dance competition, Dancing With The Stars plus more anticipated news.

A Big Announcement From Carrie Ann Inaba

“Hey guys, I’m walking my dog, Lola. Anyway, just wanted to say, did you hear the news? Dancing With the Stars, Sept. 20, it’s official. We’re back! Get your glitter on, pull your disco balls out, warm up your back,” Inaba said in the video she posted to her Instagram Stories. “I can’t wait,” she added. “Let’s bring on the dancing!”

Inaba also had plenty of more updates for her 407,000 Instagram followers including news on her return to her hosting gig on The Talk. Back in April, Inaba had taken a leave of absence from the show citing health concerns. Fans have been wishing her well and anticipating the dancer’s return ever since.

Inaba gave fans a glimmer of hope saying, “I noticed a lot of you are asking about The Talk, if I’m coming back, and what’s happening there. I should have some news soon about what’s going on with my future at The Talk.”

The dancer was also sure to congratulate the newest addition to the show, Jerry O’Connell, who joined The Talk panel this week to replace the departed Sharon Osborne.

Inaba’s Future With ‘The Talk’ Still Uncertain

Though Inaba is very excited about Dancing With The Stars’ return, her return to The Talk still remains up in the air. Earlier this year, the star revealed on her website that she had been diagnosed with several autoimmune conditions such as lupus, Sjogrën’s, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and vasculitis.

With those health concerns in mind, Inaba left the show and her fans have been nothing but supportive and patient of her every step of the way.

“For many years now, my life has been full of ups and downs, and lots of hard work to help me to feel my best, to land at a new normal that’s comfortable and sustainable,” Inaba wrote on her site.

As Inaba returns to Dancing With The Stars we wish her a speedy recovery and a happy reunion with The Talk family.

