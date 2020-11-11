Carrie Ann Inaba Shares New ‘The Talk’ Co-Host Wish List After Marie Osmond, Eve Departures

CBS' The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba has some interesting criteria for the next co-host of the popular talk show. After the departure of two of the biggest names on the panel, Marie Osmund and Eve, the show is now searching for the perfect person to replace them. Inaba and the rest of the people on The Talk certainly have their work cut out for them, but judging by what they’re looking for, they’ll find that perfect fit eventually.
Marie Osmond announced her decision to leave The Talk after spending only one season on the show. Though some tabloids and gossipmongers have pointed to friction with her fellow co-hosts, particularly Sharon Osbourne, as the reason why she left, the real reason was much less dramatic. The legendary musical performer simply wanted to pursue other projects that she wouldn’t otherwise have time to dedicate herself to fully if she was still on the show.
Last week, Eve also made the decision to depart after having spent four seasons on the successful CBS daytime talk show. According to the rapper, she can’t host the show from London, England, where she and her husband live, and she also can’t travel to be with the rest of the ladies, either. Just like with Osmond, there was no drama or hurt feelings behind the scenes that led to the departure.
Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Inaba revealed that the person she’s looking for to replace the two iconic hosts will have to be “current, of the moment, educated, compassionate.” The most important part, however, is the “chemistry” that person will have with the rest of the ladies. Someone who “knows how to be a team player,” Inaba continued, “because when you’re on a talk show like that and you go to work every day, the chemistry is important.”
We need to make sure there's the right chemistry, but we want somebody who has an interesting viewpoint, something new, brings something to the table, maybe doesn't always agree with us.
Being able to disagree without becoming enemies is “important,” Inaba added. “That's how life is. Life is not about us all agreeing, it's about how you manage when you don't agree.” With that sort of attitude, the next person to join the show will certainly be an interesting addition! We’re excited to see what the new cast member will bring and how well they’ll get on with the rest of the hosts. Yes, even Sharon Osbourne.