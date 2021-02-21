Are Cara Delevingne And Jaden Smith Dating? What We Know About Their Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Cara Delevingne and Jaden Smith. The former co-stars (and longtime friends) have had social media in a tizzy over recent hints that they’re an item. Is it true? And if so, how serious are they? Here’s what we know so far.

Cara Delevingne And Jaden Smith Shared A Kiss On Valentine’s Day

Rumors about Delevingne and Smith started on Valentine’s Day when the Daily Mail caught them outside of a West Hollywood restaurant. Smith, 22, greeted the 28-year-old model with a massive bouquet of long-stemmed red roses. Delevingne showed her gratitude with a public embrace and kiss.

Upon word of their meet-up, a predictable social media frenzy ensued. But is this proof of a romance, or are they simply celebrating their friendship? After all, they’ve been friends for quite some time. Delevingne expressed her love for Smith and his sister Willow on Instagram as far back as 2016. Jaden returned the love, tweeting, “Cara You Give Me Life.”

Cara Delevingne And Jaden Smith Both Starred In ‘Life in a Year’

Delevingne first met Jaden when she starred opposite his father, Will Smith, in Suicide Squad. But the two really forged a bond in 2017 when they filmed Life in a Year together. The romantic drama follows Daryn (Smith), an ambitious 17-year-old who discovers that his girlfriend Isabelle (Delevingne) has cancer and only one year to live. The couple embarks on a journey to make their final moments together memorable. Daryn packs a lifetime of experiences into Isabelle’s final year—graduation, birthdays, adulting milestones—and undergoes his own change in the process.

The film was released on Amazon Prime in November 2020. Viewers who found it was a tear-jerker weren’t alone. Delevingne and Smith found themselves reaching for Kleenex throughout its production.

“It teaches you about love and what real love means and that love can be painful and it can be devastating but it’s also the thing we need the most and that will save the world,” Delevingne said in a conversation with Jaden for Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t think anyone can watch this movie and not bring a tear to your eye, but it also makes you laugh, it also makes you just feel a lot.”

“I remember crying in the beginning when I wasn’t supposed to be crying,” Smith confessed. “I cried at multiple different times in the movie. And I usually don’t get that type of effect from a movie that I’m in… it just really got to me.”

Delevingne gushed about Smith in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling the outlet, “I love Jaden so much, I adore him with all my heart,” she says. “He is a phenomenal artist but I’m so glad that people are going to be able to see him as an actor like this. And us having to shave our heads at the same time, he’ll be in my life forever.”

If you haven’t seen the film, at least check out out their on screen chemistry in this trailer:

Are Jaden Smith And Cara Delevingne Dating?

Neither Delevingne nor Smith have confirmed that they are a couple, but it sure looks like a romance is blossoming. And both are eccentric individuals who would make a great match.

Delevingne has never been one for labels, but in a June 2020 interview with Variety, she reluctantly settled on one. “I always will remain, I think, pansexual,” she said. “However one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person—and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

Her list of exes has an impressive roster of women including Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, and Ashley Benson. But don’t call her a lesbian.

“A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking,” Delevingne told Glamour in 2017. “[If] I’m like, ‘Oh, I really like this guy,’ [they’re like], ‘But you’re gay.’ I’m like, ‘No, you’re so annoying!’ Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don’t want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man.”

Smith is in a similar position. Although he has never publicly confirmed his sexuality, he claimed he was dating Tyler, The Creator in 2018 (for the record, Tyler denied it.) Prior to that, he was linked to a bevy of young beauties including Amandla Stenberg, Kylie Jenner, and Sofia Richie.

Even if Delevingne and Smith are mum on their status, it sure looks like the two are seeing if their on-screen love translates in real life. But if they’re just friends, it’s good to see co-stars enjoying each other’s company.