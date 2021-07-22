Candace Owens, Kimberly Guilfoyle In The Running To Replace Meghan McCain On ‘The View?’

Is The View “scrambling” to replace Meghan McCain with a “Trump Republican” like former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle or Candace Owens? An outlet reports that producers are rushing to find a conservative to take McCain’s place after she unexpectedly announced she was exiting the popular hot topic debate show. Gossip Cop looks into the claim.

Who’s In Line To Replace Meghan McCain?

Pulling from a Daily Mail article, RadarOnline reports that producers on The View are “scrambling” to find the perfect Republican co-host to replace outgoing conservative firebrand Meghan McCain. An insider told the outlet that producers have been thinking they “need to hire a Trump Republican to reach more of the available audience at home.”

Two of the biggest female stars in the Republican party, Candace Owens and Kimberly Guilfoyle, are reportedly under consideration, and the so-called source couldn’t have been more supportive of Guilfoyle in particular. In fact, the insider claims Guilfoyle has been asked to join the show multiple times, though they don’t divulge any reasons why the former Fox News anchor supposedly turned the show down in the past.

Candace Owens, Kimberly Guilfoyle Under Consideration?

Regardless, the insider insists that after McCain makes her final bow from the show, it will need a “massive shake-up” and the panel will be in desperate need of someone who can give the liberal co-hosts “a run for their money.” That’s exactly why the tattler thinks Guilfoyle will be the perfect fit.

“[Kimberly] would be great as she would literally prosecute the other members of the panel every day of the week,” the source exclaimed. “One of our highest-rated episodes ever was when she stopped by the show with Don Jr.” Also supposedly on the shortlist for Republican additions to The View is one-time talk show host and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Not So Fast

TMZ, a far more reputable outlet than either the Daily Mail or RadarOnline, has backed up the outlets’ claim that the talk show is searching for a Republican host to round out the panel, but its reporting on the matter is far different from what has been presented. First of all, sources told the gossip site that the producers are in no rush to find someone to replace Meghan McCain. The source also divulged that the plan is to cycle through several guest hosts to find someone who has the best chemistry with the current co-hosts. According to TMZ’s source close to production, no names have been announced yet.

It’s also ironic that both the Daily Mail and RadarOnline would report that the show is considering three fairly controversial conservative figures as additions to the show. The president of ABC recently called for an end to personal attacks on the show, telling the co-hosts that the increasingly “toxic” nature of the discussions were beginning to turn off viewers.

Candace Owens and Kimberly Guilfoyle, while staunch conservatives and supporters of former President Donald J. Trump, are definitely combative figures. It wouldn’t make much sense for the show to bring these divisive figures on board if the previous goal was to tone down the rhetoric and bring back a sense of civilized discussion to the show.

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost



Could This Former ‘View’ Co-Host Return For Season 25? Here’s What Her Spokesperson Says



Megyn Kelly Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Instagram Post, See Pic Here



Whoopi Goldberg Had To Break Up Second Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Fight This Week On ‘The View’



Meghan McCain Joining ‘The Talk’ After Leaving ‘The View’?