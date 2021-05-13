Candace Cameron Bure Reveals How Lori Loughlin’s Doing Post-Prison

It’s been almost five months since Lori Loughlin was released from prison after serving almost two months for her role in the college admissions scandal. Though the tabloids have been filled with stories about her supposed struggles since completing her prison sentence, one of Loughlin’s former castmates has a far more accurate status update on how the star’s been doing.

Candace Cameron Bure Shares How Lori Loughlin’s Really Doing After Prison Stint

Candace Cameron Bure dropped by the Daily Blast Live for a virtual appearance to promote her new clothing line and gave the show a candid update on how her former Fuller House co-star Lori Loughlin was doing. Loughlin has been keeping a very low profile since her late December release from prison, though her daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella wished her a happy Mother’s Day through their Instagram pages. Since it’s been a month since Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli reunited after the fashion designer also finished serving out his own five-month prison sentence, Bure was asked if she had any insight on how things were going with her former co-star.

“I know how close knit you and your cast are on Full House,” co-host Samantha Schacher began, “so, that being said, have you checked in on Lori Loughlin since her release from prison and how is she doing?” Throughout the questioning, Bure kept a smile fixed on her face, though it seemed a bit stiff. Regardless, the 45-year-old mother of three gave an honest answer.

“Yes, I’ve talked to Lori many times,” Bure said, her bright smile still firmly in place, before adding, “She’s doing well.” Despite the fact that the two women hadn’t worked together in almost two years, Bure is obviously still very protective of Loughlin, as evidenced by her cautious answer.

A Loyal Group Of Co-Stars

She doesn’t often talk about her former co-star, though she did once explain to Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford during a 2019 interview, “You know, it’s too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend.” Instead of creating more gossip about a friend and colleague who was already going through so much, Bur would rather support and lift her up.

“I’ve already said that we are family,” Bure went on to say, “and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.” It would appear that Lori Loughlin has quite the supportive group of friends and colleagues surrounding her despite her recent legal troubles.

