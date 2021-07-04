Okay, so you may see a cute, dorky kid, but we see a future superstar. The only question is which one? Welcome to our latest installment of Guess Who!

The odds may seem against you but don’t worry we’ll give you a few hints first! Can you guess who this rosy-cheeked kid grew up to be?

Atlanta Born And Bred

This star-to-be grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, and wanted to be a radio star from a young age. “Instead of playing with G.I. Joes or Cowboys and Indians, he would always have a little microphone and do shows in the house,” his mom once said.

At age 14, probably around the time this class photo was taken, this young man attended Dunwoody High School. By the time he was 16 he was an intern at 94.1 WSTR FM in Atlanta. Talk about a precocious teenager!

If you’re still stumped we’ll give you one more pic, this one is a bit more recent!

(Instagram)

The star posted these two pics with the caption, “Picture day was either a hit or miss for me.” I’m sure you can guess which picture was the hit and which one was the miss!

Well as we can see, this star certainly outgrew those chunky glasses and nerdy braces. If the face looks familiar by now you may be onto something. If those pearly whites and nice hair haven’t given it away yet here’s a few more hints.

All Grown Up

This celeb is best known as a TV host. He got his first major gig hosting ESPN’s Radical Outdoor Challenge, but this star’s big break came with a little-known FOX reality show called American Idol. Too much? If you haven’t figured out this one yet then we don’t know what to say. Well, are you ready for the reveal?

And The Winner Is…

This cute little kid is none other than famous TV host Ryan Seacrest! Seacrest is not only a pretty face but a truly talented entertainer and not to mention one of the most liked people in Hollywood!

His positivity and contagious personality are what make him America’s favorite TV host. Though we love the talented singers and iconic judges of American Idol, the show wouldn’t quite be the same without Ryan Seacrest on the stage.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ryan Seacrest Worried Julianne Hough Going To Spill The Beans About Their Sex Life?

Report: ‘Exhausted’ Ryan Seacrest Ready To Leave ‘Live’

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest

Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her