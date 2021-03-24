Can You Guess Who This Mullet-Haired Girl Grew Up To Be?

Gossip Cop

This blond-haired girl rocks an adorable mullet as she grins for the camera. Her hairstyle might have changed over the years, but that hair has stayed the same golden color. Can you guess who she is?

This photo is from 1988, if you couldn’t tell from the totally ’80s hairdo. The little girl in the photo wears a bright yellow sweatshirt with a jaunty red collar. She’s smiling big and bright for the camera and appears to be missing one of her front teeth. 

She’s a Michigan native who wound up moving to the Big Apple and getting her start on Broadway. After receiving acclaim for her theatrical talents, she made the jump to film and television, culminating in her scoring the title role in a teen noir drama that became a cult favorite. Does the name Veronica Mars ring a bell?

It’s ‘Frozen’ Star Kristen Bell!

It should, because that’s the TV show that helped launch Kristen Bell to fame. Since her days as the teen snoop, Bell has gone on to lead other popular TV series like The Good Place and starred in films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Bell also provided the voice for Princess Anna from Frozen and Frozen 2. She’s also a mom of two and married to fellow actor Dax Shepard. 

The two’s marriage has been heavily speculated about in the last year after news broke that Shepard relapsed. He and Bell have held strong through the incident, but the tabloids weren’t as forgiving. Since those shady outlets had already been targeting the couple with rumors of marital troubles even before Shepard admitted to his relapse, it’s not surprising they’d exploit the news. 

