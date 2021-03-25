Gossip Cop

News

Can You Guess Who This Girl Scout Grew Up To Be?

B
Brianna Morton
4:26 pm, March 25, 2021
A young Reese Witherspoon tilts her head to the side while wearing an old fashioned Girl Scout uniform
(Instagram)

This cute little Girl Scout proved to have a good mind for business even as a youngster. That ability has served her well into adulthood, and she now maintains a successful career in acting alongside a number of growing businesses. Can you guess who she grew up to be?

She was a one time member of Troop 1077 and bragged in the caption of her throwback photo that she’d sold the most Girl Scout cookies out of all the other girls in her group. It’s more than obvious from the look on her face that she’d done the best and she knew it.

This actress got her big break playing a character with similar confidence, a blonde bombshell who managed to surprise everyone, even herself, when she proved she was a dynamite lawyer. If it’s not obvious who she is yet, she also starred in a beloved romantic comedy set in Alabama. Have we already given it away?

It’s Reese Witherspoon, Of Course!

This adorable little Girl Scout is Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon! Even as a young girl, it was clear to see that she had big dreams and enough confidence and talent to achieve them. Since starring in Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, Witherspoon has expanded her sights from just acting to owning her own business. She’s the founder behind Draper James, a Southern-inspired clothing line, not to mention the fact that she has her own book club. She even has her own production company, Hello Sunshine. 

The Morning Show star has three children, two from her marriage to ex-husband Ryan Phillippe and a son with her current husband, Jim Toth. Tabloids have spent years spreading rumors that Toth and Reese Witherspoon’s marriage is on the fritz, but the two have been going strong since 2011 and show no signs of stopping anytime soon.

